Here Are The Random Automotive Superlatives You Know

QOTD

Here Are The Random Automotive Superlatives You Know

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
9
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Here Are The Random Automotive Superlatives You Know
Photo: Ford

The automotive world is full of random facts that no one in a million years would guess was a thing if they hadn’t heard it. Like, did you know that Ford made two SUV’s with the longest wheelbases: the Expedition EL and Navigator both had 131 inch wheelbases. And one with the longest overall length in the Ford Excursion. It measured at just over 137 inches. The Excursion was also the longest SUV ever made coming in at 227.6 inches long.

We asked readers what superlatives they knew of that were weird or random. Here’s what they said.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best responses to the previous Question of the Day and shine them up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

Advertisement

2 / 12

1966 Pontiac Grand Prix. Longest Hood In The Business

1966 Pontiac Grand Prix. Longest Hood In The Business

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Random Automotive Superlatives You Know
Image: YouTube

Suggested by: The Old Man from Scene 24

Advertisement

3 / 12

Lincoln MKX Had The Quietest Interior

Lincoln MKX Had The Quietest Interior

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Random Automotive Superlatives You Know
Image: Lincoln

Before the launch of the Bentley Bentayga, the Lincoln MKX was the world’s quietest SUV/crossover, delivering just 63 dB at 70 MPH in Edmunds’ testing.

Suggested by: Jakub Gurba (Facebook)

Advertisement

4 / 12

1970 Cadillac Eldorado. The Largest Displacement V8

1970 Cadillac Eldorado. The Largest Displacement V8

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Random Automotive Superlatives You Know
Image: YouTube

Can’t find the ad, but IIRC Cadillac advertised the 500 ci/8.2L V-8 Engine in the 1970 Eldorado as the largest displacement engine in a modern car.

Suggested by: Earthbound Misfit I

Advertisement

5 / 12

Dodge Ram SRT10 Largest Production Wheels (At The Time)

Dodge Ram SRT10 Largest Production Wheels (At The Time)

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Random Automotive Superlatives You Know
Image: Stellantis Media Archives

I guess it was matched or even surpassed, but back in the day I read that the RAM SRT-10 had 22¨ wheels and it still pretty big.

Suggested by: Eduardo D. Aguilar (Facebook)

Advertisement

6 / 12

Mid ’00s Toyota RAV4 Was The Fastest In The Lineup At The Time

Mid ’00s Toyota RAV4 Was The Fastest In The Lineup At The Time

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Random Automotive Superlatives You Know
Image: Toyota

There was a dark time (the mid-2000s) when the absolute fastest production Toyota for sale in America was a Rav4.

Cast all the snide remarks you want at the BMW Supra or the Toyobaru’s torque curve, but times were once much, much bleaker in Toyotaland.

Suggested by: Dan’s Dance Revolution

Advertisement

7 / 12

Oldsmobile Tornado: First FWD American Car Since The 1930s

Oldsmobile Tornado: First FWD American Car Since The 1930s

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Random Automotive Superlatives You Know
Image: YouTube

I have always found the Toronado being the first US front wheel drive car since the 30’s interesting.

Suggested by: Thomas Ian Schmitt

Advertisement

8 / 12

1984 Pontiac Fiero. Largest Single-stamped Pieces of Magnesium

1984 Pontiac Fiero. Largest Single-stamped Pieces of Magnesium

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Random Automotive Superlatives You Know
Image: GM

I was trying to find it through all my Fiero literature I have lying around, but 1984 model Pontiac Fieros at one point - I’m not sure if this has changed or not - had one of the largest single-stamped pieces of magnesium used in automotive construction. 1984 model Fieros had a large center magnesium center vent over the engine compartment to let heat escape. The issue with the vent was it was incredibly ill-placed. Directly under the vent not only lay the exhaust manifold for the four cylinder engine which could burn leaves and debris that happened to make their way in, but it also was directly above the main junction harness connection for the engine harness going into the ECM through the firewall (another ill-designed piece).

Some small early literature pieces I remember touted the magnesium as it was rather odd to see magnesium used for such a purpose... until it started contributing to issues 1984 Fieros had. GM immediately saw that there were issues and for 1985 onwards Fieros lost the magnesium center vent. Instead the side service covers served as heat extraction vents, along with the main ECM connector being moved in front of the battery (still a poor spot, but better than it was originally at).

Suggested by: 2ndgear

Advertisement

9 / 12

2008 Chevy HHR SS Nurburgring Record

2008 Chevy HHR SS Nurburgring Record

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Random Automotive Superlatives You Know
Image: Chevy

The 2008 Chevy HHR SS set a class record at the Nurburgring with an 8:43 lap time; the record apparently stood for a while! Chevy inexplicably also gave it a No Lift Shift feature and a “Performance Mode” that included launch control.....in an HHR.

Advertisement

10 / 12

The First And Last Carbureted Vehicles Sold In The U.S.

The First And Last Carbureted Vehicles Sold In The U.S.

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Random Automotive Superlatives You Know
Image: Mercedes Archives

The 1955 Mercedes Gullwing was the first carbureted vehicle sold in the US.

The 1994 Isuzu pickup truck was the last carbureted vehicle sold in the US.

Suggested by: Unacceptably Dry Scones

Advertisement

11 / 12

Dodge Viper Variable Valve Timing

Dodge Viper Variable Valve Timing

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Random Automotive Superlatives You Know
Image: Stellantis Media Archives

I’m not sure how common or uncommon this knowledge is among jalops, but every real world car person I’ve spoken to about this has been surprised.

The Dodge Viper was the first (and I’m pretty sure only) OHV engine to have independent VVT for the intake and exhaust valves. It has this weird camshaft inside of a camshaft that allows for up to 45 degrees of adjustment for the exhaust lobes relative to the intake lobes.

It was introduced in 2007 and they only actually used 36 degrees of adjustment in the production version.

Suggested by: Ruru

Advertisement

12 / 12

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

DISCUSSION