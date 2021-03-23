Here Are The Pain In The Ass Repairs You've Been Putting Off

Image : Keith Srakocic ( AP )

If you like to wrench on your vehicles (or bikes, or boats, or planes) life can get in the way of actually starting that project or repair you’ve been putting off. When you finally get into it, you realize that it’s going to be more of a hassle than you thought. Then you realize this hassle may have been the reason you had been putting this off in the first place . We asked readers what repairs they have been putting off or are not looking forward to.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!