Here Are The Pain In The Ass Repairs You've Been Putting Off

Image: Keith Srakocic (AP)

If you like to wrench on your vehicles (or bikes, or boats, or planes) life can get in the way of actually starting that project or repair you’ve been putting off. When you finally get into it, you realize that it’s going to be more of a hassle than you thought. Then you realize this hassle may have been the reason you had been putting this off in the first place. We asked readers what repairs they have been putting off or are not looking forward to.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik.

Old British Car

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Andrew Fails

The Hassle Of Changing A Cabin Air Filter On a Fiesta ST

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: acevedo12

Damn Near Taking The Car Apart

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Skipp

Good Luck

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Cammmy

Valve Lifters On A BMW 850. Need I Say More?

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Bob

Every Repair Is A Pain

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: dbeach84

The Entire Climate Control System On A Cadillac

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: ＡＥＳＴＨＥＴＩＣ

Suspension Work On An Evo

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: evoCS

Plastic Rear Window On A BMW Z3

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: nettns

A Realization

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: 8Ringer (irrational hater of Subaru)

