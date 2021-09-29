While NASCAR released the 2022 Cup Series schedule a few weeks ago, the schedules for the sanctioning body’s lower divisions have remained under wraps. An email from NASCAR leaked to Jalopnik, though, has revealed those schedules, and fellow stock car fans: They’re pretty damn good.
Back to the Pacific Northwest
The NASCAR circus spends a majority of the year traveling around the United States to put on races, but there’s just one problem: the series has avoided the pacific northwest for years. In 2022, though, NASCAR is bringing the Xfinity Series to Portland International Raceway.
PIR hosted the NASCAR Trucks Series back in 1999 and 2000 after the demolition of the Portland Speedway oval, but those were the only two events. Instead, PIR has predominately hosted sports car and IndyCar racing. This will be the Xfinity Series’ first-ever race at PIR.
Returning to Lucas Oil Raceway
NASCAR’s Trucks Series will be competing at an Indianapolis venue that isn’t the Speedway: In 2022, they’ll be hosting a race at Lucas Oil Speedway, which was formerly known as Indianapolis Raceway Park. The 0.686-mile oval has held lower-division NASCAR races in the past, but in 2012, the series moved those events to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Eldora. Since then, Lucas Oil Raceway has made a name for itself as one of America’s premiere drag racing venues — but a return of stock car racing will do a lot to boost the track’s profile.
The Trucks Series will also be heading to Mid-Ohio and Sonoma Raceway
Note: Playoff races are bolded.
2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule
- February 19: Daytona
- February 26: Auto Club
- March 5: Las Vegas
- March 12: Phoenix
- March 19: Atlanta
- March 26: Circuit of the Americas
- April 2: Richmond
- April 8: Martinsville
- April 23: Talladega
- April 30: Dover
- May 7: Darlington
- May 21: Texas
- May 28: Charlotte
- June 4: Portland International Raceway
- June 25: Nashville Superspeedway
- July 2: Road America
- July 9: Atlanta
- July 16: New Hampshire
- July 23: Pocono
- July 30: Indianapolis Road Course
- August 6: Michigan
- August 20: Watkins Glen
- August 26: Daytona
- September 3: Darlington
- September 10: Kansas
- September 16: Bristol
- September 24: Texas
- October 1: Talladega
- October 8: Charlotte Roval
- October 15: Las Vegas
- October 22: Homestead-Miami
- October 29: Martinsville
- November 5: Phoenix
2022 NASCAR Trucks Series Schedule
- February 18: Daytona
- March 4: Las Vegas
- March 19: Atlanta
- March 26: Circuit of the Americas
- April 7: Martinsville
- April 16: Bristol dirt
- May 6: Darlington
- May 14: Kansas
- May 20: Texas
- May 27: Charlotte
- June 4: World Wide Technology Raceway
- June 11: Sonoma
- June 18: Knoxville
- June 24: Nashville Superspeedway
- July 9: Mid-Ohio
- July 23: Pocono
- July 29: Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis
- August 13: Richmond
- September 9: Kansas
- September 15: Bristol
- October 1: Talladega
- October 22: Homestead-Miami
- November 4: Phoenix
DISCUSSION