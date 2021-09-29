While NASCAR released the 2022 Cup Series schedule a few weeks ago, the schedules for the sanctioning body’s lower divisions have remained under wraps. An email from NASCAR leaked to Jalopnik, though, has revealed those schedules, and fellow stock car fans: They’re pretty damn good.

Advertisement

Back to the Pacific Northwest

The NASCAR circus spends a majority of the year traveling around the United States to put on races, but there’s just one problem: the series has avoided the pacific northwest for years. In 2022, though, NASCAR is bringing the Xfinity Series to Portland International Raceway.

PIR hosted the NASCAR Trucks Series back in 1999 and 2000 after the demolition of the Portland Speedway oval, but those were the only two events. Instead, PIR has predominately hosted sports car and IndyCar racing. This will be the Xfinity Series’ first-ever race at PIR.

Returning to Lucas Oil Raceway

NASCAR’s Trucks Series will be competing at an Indianapolis venue that isn’t the Speedway: In 2022, they’ll be hosting a race at Lucas Oil Speedway, which was formerly known as Indianapolis Raceway Park. The 0.686-mile oval has held lower-division NASCAR races in the past, but in 2012, the series moved those events to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Eldora. Since then, Lucas Oil Raceway has made a name for itself as one of America’s premiere drag racing venues — but a return of stock car racing will do a lot to boost the track’s profile.

G/O Media may get a commission 30% off Wireless Meat Thermometer Essential for all grill masters.

Preset temperatures for 8 types of meat. Buy for $32 at Amazon

The Trucks Series will also be heading to Mid-Ohio and Sonoma Raceway

Note: Playoff races are bolded.

2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule

February 19: Daytona

February 26: Auto Club

March 5: Las Vegas

March 12: Phoenix

March 19: Atlanta

March 26: Circuit of the Americas

April 2: Richmond

April 8: Martinsville

April 23: Talladega

April 30: Dover

May 7: Darlington

May 21: Texas

May 28: Charlotte

June 4: Portland International Raceway

June 25: Nashville Superspeedway

July 2: Road America

July 9: Atlanta

July 16: New Hampshire

July 23: Pocono

July 30: Indianapolis Road Course

August 6: Michigan

August 20: Watkins Glen

August 26: Daytona

September 3: Darlington

September 10: Kansas

September 16: Bristol

September 24: Texas

October 1: Talladega

October 8: Charlotte Roval

October 15: Las Vegas

October 22: Homestead-Miami

October 29: Martinsville

November 5: Phoenix

2022 NASCAR Trucks Series Schedule

February 18: Daytona

March 4: Las Vegas

March 19: Atlanta

March 26: Circuit of the Americas

April 7: Martinsville

April 16: Bristol dirt

May 6: Darlington

May 14: Kansas

May 20: Texas

May 27: Charlotte

June 4: World Wide Technology Raceway

June 11: Sonoma

June 18: Knoxville

June 24: Nashville Superspeedway

July 9: Mid-Ohio

July 23: Pocono

July 29: Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis

August 13: Richmond

September 9: Kansas

September 15: Bristol

October 1: Talladega

October 22: Homestead-Miami

November 4: Phoenix