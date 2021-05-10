Here Are The Most Unreliable Cars You've Owned

Image : Jaguar

I remember buying my Jaguar S Type R and being so hyped but nervous. I was hyped because S Type R! Supercharged 400 horsepower V8! But I was nervous because Oppo tried to warn me not to get it. The car’s issues were well known and documented. And that reared its ugly head on the way home from the dealer when it overheated. I owned it for less than a week.

We asked readers about the least reliable cars they’ve owned. These were their answers.

