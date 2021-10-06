Well, it used to be Lexus (GX and LX to a lesser degree), then it was Montero for a while. Right now I would say look to Isuzu. Rodeo, Vehicross, Trooper, etc. They are all pretty solid, but finding a good one is going to be harder.
There is also the Nissan option. I don’t see a ton of Frontiers in the backcountry (besides the one that usually travels with me) and that’s a shame, they are very good.
Submitted by: HammerheadFistPunch
Porsche Cayenne
Hear me out, because it’s actually a bargain.
Porsche Cayenne, first generation. I’m starting to see more of these pop up now that the purchase price has come down. I just did a search on Autotempest for 2003-2010 models with a max price of $12,000, and hit about 60 results. There are quite a few in the $8-9K range, but if you have a few extra bones, spend up and get one that’s been a little more cared for. (With that said, you’re about to beat and scrape the hell out of it, so maybe go for one with a bad exterior but good mechanicals.)
It’s a highly capable off-roader, and the aftermarket support is surprisingly large.
Plus they look kinda cool, right? I think they’re kinda badass.
Submitted by: Shane Morris
Peugeot 504
Any Citroen with hydropneumatics. Also, Peugeot 504 Dangel
Submitted by: Cammmy
Suzuki Samurai
Suzuki Samurai. Needs some mods, sure, but it is super capable once configured and is never the first choice in a room full of Jeeps.
Submitted by: phatplat, among others
Fiat Panda (4X4)
Fiat Panda 4x4
And
Mk1 Fiat Panda 4x4.
It isn’t big, it is not brash, and it doesn’t have the interior volume of an American off roader, but it’ll conquer just about anything, is fixable with a hammer and screwdriver, and you won’t care about getting the interior dirty. They are pretty inexpensive to obtain too, probably the shipping container from Europe costs more than the car and any parts you want to buy for it. Admittedly it is one for the wrenching and enthusiasts crowd due to the age of survivors (although that isn’t a bad thing, it means all the crap cars have already been weeded out by father time), so it won’t be turn key condition like some others SUVs.
Submitted by: The Driveress, skeffles
Toyota Tercel (4WD)
80's Tercel 4x4 wagon.
Submitted by: OldManMcKenna, SpeedyPancake
Suzuki Sidekick, Geo Tracker
The Suzuki Sidekick/Geo Tracker
Body-on-frame, tiny dimensions, easy to work on, dirt cheap - these little guys always show up the big bad mud-boggers, skipping over mud & rocks like little mountain goats.
Submitted by: Aldairion
Toyota Previa (AWD)
Mid nineties Toyota Previa AWD, supercharged. Plenty of space to pack, and surprisingly capable with a little help
Submitted by: towman
Mercedes-Benz 300 TD (W123)
Underrated would always go Suzuki... but since it was mentioned...
Mercedes. And not just their SUV unimog or G class. Toss the W123 in there as well for a softroader.
Submitted by: FutureDoc
Lada Niva
The Lada Niva. Lada sits just above Yugo on the “respected brands” totem pole, but the Niva is a tough little fucker that was built for people whose idea of a road barely qualifies as most Americans idea of a trail, so when they say “off road” they really mean it. With excellent approach, departure and breakover angles, diff locks as standard, narrow tires, light weight and a body that you DGAF about scratching and neither does it, it’ll get you where you need to go; it just won’t have any fripperies still attached and working when it gets there. But that’s ok, it hardly had any to start with - you can genuinely hose out the interior of one of these.
The 2021 model (yes, they still make them) just won the Compact 4x4 of the Year award from Russia’s Club 4x4 magazine, and with an unbiased recommendation like that, well, the mic is dropped…
Best of all, what other 4x4 offers you camo paint and a snowplough attachment as factory options on the civilian model?
Submitted by: Distraxi’s idea of perfection is a Jagroen, TheBlightOfGrey
Isuzu Trooper
Easy, Isuzu Trooper... he drove it there!
The commercials were hilarious, but in all honesty, we had one of these and it was pretty decent for a small SUV. Boxy and geared low enough that you could go places you probably shouldn’t have. Looking back, it was probably a death trap in an accident.
Submitted by: NegativeEd
Any Rental Car!
Rental Cars. Any one of them.
Submitted by: Lahjik, No Kids Just Bikes, among others
Volkswagen Beetle
I spent childhood summers off-roading with my grandmother in Colorado. No matter where we went, how gnarly the track, there was always a VW Bug at the top. They weren’t fast at altitude, but they got lots of cool places.
And
Most of its feather weight on the drive wheels, cheap and surprisingly durable for its price point. And they’re offroading beasts with just a bit of modding.
