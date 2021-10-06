The Lada Niva. Lada sits just above Yugo on the “respected brands” totem pole, but the Niva is a tough little fucker that was built for people whose idea of a road barely qualifies as most Americans idea of a trail, so when they say “off road” they really mean it. With excellent approach, departure and breakover angles, diff locks as standard, narrow tires, light weight and a body that you DGAF about scratching and neither does it, it’ll get you where you need to go; it just won’t have any fripperies still attached and working when it gets there. But that’s ok, it hardly had any to start with - you can genuinely hose out the interior of one of these.

The 2021 model (yes, they still make them) just won the Compact 4x4 of the Year award from Russia’s Club 4x4 magazine, and with an unbiased recommendation like that, well, the mic is dropped…

Best of all, what other 4x4 offers you camo paint and a snowplough attachment as factory options on the civilian model?