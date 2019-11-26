Here Are The Most Commonly Stolen Cars In America

Is your friend suspiciously interested in your 2000 Honda Civic? Well watch out—that’s the most commonly stolen car in America last year. Are you still sure you can call this person a friend now?



The National Insurance Crime Bureau has a new list of the most commonly stolen cars in America in 2018, based on total model thefts reported. It’s bad news for owners of those cars, though the fact that they are also the most popular cars on the road probably has something to do with it.

Here is the full list, with the most stolen model year in parentheses .

Honda Civic (2000) Honda Accord (1997) Ford F-150 (2006) Chevrolet Silverado (2004 ) Toyota Camry (2017) Nissan Altima (2017) Toyota Corolla (2017) GMC Sierra (2018 ) Dodge Ram (2001) Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee (2000)

Those turn-of-the-century Hondas really prove their value and reliability, even to thieves.

Now let’s look at the most commonly stolen new cars from the 2018 model year alone :

The GMC Sierra The Ford F-150 The Toyota Camry Nissan Altima Chevrolet Silverado Hyundai Elantra Ford Transit Dodge Charger Toyota Corolla Chevrolet Malibu

It should be said that the only vehicle worth stealing on either of these lists is the Ford Transit. What a good little van. (Only kidding, do not steal cars.)

Now, here’s my personal list of cars that would’ve made the first two lists a bit more interesting :

I know what you’re thinking. “Can you even find a 1996-2006 Mitsubishi Galant anymore?” What was once an attractive, attainable sedan now seems washed from this cold, alien reality we now populate. T he Honda Civic really should be left alone, though . Those owners are just trying to live their life.