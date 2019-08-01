You may want to find an extra-secure place to park your Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat.

The list is put together by the Highway Loss Data Institute, an arm of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The HLDI derived its data from the insurance claims people filed for stolen vehicles.

Here are the lists:

Somewhat interestingly, the HLDI said that the Cadillac Escalade, which “previously dominated” on its most stolen lists is nowhere to be found this time around, which HLDI attributed to better security features in the 2015 and newer models. HLDI also pointed out that, these days, there are also just a ton more big SUVs on the road, or more variety for thieves.



HLDI had fewer theories about why no one seems interested in stealing the 3 Series, though it said that the fact that Tesla’s need to be charged—usually in a more secure location like a garage and not on the street—might account for its low numbers.