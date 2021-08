Neighbor has a bright as f*** orange gold weird metallic neon wrap on his Mercedes c43 which is also strapped with the Performaster S kit and I can’t help but keep thinking “why?”

Why would you want to get pulled over more in an attention magnet wrap, and then get a tune that came with special badging and a aero kit to announce to the police and others “PLEASE HARRASS ME AT EVERY STOPLIGHT OR SPEED TRAP”

I’ve never understood people who try to draw even more attention to themselves when the goddamn vehicle itself is over the top. I am all for interesting colors, but stock, or get a decent respray? I don’t know.