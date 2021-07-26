Here Are The Dumbest Cars You've Seen Someone Buy For Their Kid

Here Are The Dumbest Cars You've Seen Someone Buy For Their Kid

There are some cars that just don't work for young people

Lawrence Hodge
2000 Cadillac STS
Image: Cadillac

My aunt is known for wanting to be seen. If someone perceives her as being more than she is, especially being seen as rich, that’s a plus for her. Growing up, often extended to my cousin, her son. In the late 2000's when we were still teenagers, she thought it would be a good idea to get my cousin his first car. A used 2003 Cadillac STS. Dark blue, she paid just over $11,000 cash for it off a local lot. My grandpa and uncle tried to warn her: that Northstar was a ticking, expensive time bomb. She didn’t care though. He was the only kid in the neighborhood with his own car and one of a few people he knew with “a car of substance”. (You know, something that’s wasn’t a Toyota Echo or Hyundai Accent)

He had it a year before the famous Northstar problems reared their ugly head. It started off with higher than normal oil consumption. It ended with blown head gaskets that left the thing sitting in the driveway collecting dust and spiderwebs for over 10 years before it was towed and donated about two years ago.

We asked readers about the worst cars they’ve seen someone buy for their kids. These were their answers.

Parents Bought A 350Z, Kid Tuned Then Crashed It Only To Get An Evo

Image for article titled Here Are The Dumbest Cars You&#39;ve Seen Someone Buy For Their Kid
Image: Nissan

Had a client that bought his kid a 350Z, which the kid then tuned to an inch of its life, and promptly wrapped it around a phone pole. Kid survived unscathed (naturally) so daddy bought him an Evo VIII because it has AWD and was therefore “safer.” Kid then uses daddy’s card to buy out Buschur Racing, blew through a couple of gearboxes, and finally managed to split the car in half on a tree or a pole or something... and got Baby’s First DUI in the process. That EVO was ridiculously fast, we did some mechanical work to it, and I it was barely streetable. It was a weapon in the hands of a spoiled rotten rich kid.

Suggested by: Geoff Isabelle (Facebook)

Saleen Mustangs Wrecked, Only To Be Replaced

2005 Saleen S281 Supercharged
Image: Saleen

Kid 2 years ahead of me in school got a Saleen Mustang and ff had a new (at the time) Trans Am. They totaled them out within a week of each other and they were both replaced by the exact same cars.

Suggested by: @Jason_MF_Miller (Twitter)

Newly Licensed And A Brand New Mercedes ML

2006 Mercedes ML350
Image: Mercedes Benz

Knew someone in high school who’s parents bought her a new Mercedes ML SUV when she got her licence. She totalled it in a few months, and complained when her parents replaced it with a Lexus SUV, instead of a new Mercedes. I was amazed they replaced it with anything.

Suggested by: TheSchrat

A C3 Corvette In The 90s

1968 C3 Corvette
Image: GM Archives

My dad bought me a C3 Corvette as my first car in the mid-90's. Was it a traditionally bad choice? Probably, but I did great with it overall. He taught me responsibility and also instilled the fear in me that the car could go away in a second if I do anything stupid in it.

Suggested by: Jason Garrett (Facebook)

Talked Out Of An E36 M3

1992 BMW M3
Image: BMW

There was a kid a year ahead of me in HS whose dad wanted to get him a new E36 M3 for his 16th birthday. My dad (who sold the car) talked the kid’s dad down to a 325is. The kid totaled the car four hours after getting it.

Suggested by: @tlanta_sean (Twitter)

A Big Ass Cadillac In High School

Image for article titled Here Are The Dumbest Cars You&#39;ve Seen Someone Buy For Their Kid
Image: Bull-Doser/Wikicommons

OK, this is a bit older than most comments, but I probably had the dumbest car a parent ever gave the keys to. My driver during my high school years was a 1973 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible (This was in 1978).

Not only did it have a big freaking motor, but I could fit over a dozen friends in it. We were smaller back then! It could pass just about anything, except a gas station. The front drive platform made for interesting burn outs too.

Of course there was some method to the madness. At 11 MPG, I couldn’t get too far on a tank.

Suggested by: Maurice Mavi

An R8 In High School

2008 Audi R8
Image: Audi

Audi R8. Girl in high school. Matte Black, with Pink Brake Calipers. Had a license plate frame in the back that said: “Yes it’s mine, no you can’t drive it.”

Suggested by: Carlos Jovani Parada (Facebook)

Not A Car, A Motorcycle

Image for article titled Here Are The Dumbest Cars You&#39;ve Seen Someone Buy For Their Kid
Image: Honda

Not a car but this is the dumbest thing. I just started working at a dealership that also sold bikes. This dad walks in with his son and his newly minted license. He walks straight over to the bikes and says to daddy “I want this one!” The sales rep that was helping them said that is not a good choice. The kid throws a hissy fit and his daddy says ok against the sales reps advice (who’s been riding for 40yrs). Rings it up along with new helmet and gear. A few days later he picks it up. 2 days after I’m driving into work and see the bike ripped in half at an intersection and the ambulance is there (he was ok). The bike was the one below same color and spec. CBR 1000rr...

Suggested by: 2wheelmission

A Parents Dodge Stealth

Image for article titled Here Are The Dumbest Cars You&#39;ve Seen Someone Buy For Their Kid
Image: Stellantis Media Archives

My parents put up their Dodge Stealth for sale. It was bought by another family in the neighborhood - their teenage son kept taking the parents cars and getting into accidents, so the parents decided to give him his own car to use instead. Within a month he totaled the Stealth.

Gee, what a surprise.

Suggested by: Erik Nilsen (Facebook)

A Base Model Subaru Impreza

Image for article titled Here Are The Dumbest Cars You&#39;ve Seen Someone Buy For Their Kid
Image: Subaru

In, 2020, I bought my kid a 2020 Subaru Impreza, the absolute bottom spec. And it was totaled with 1800 miles on it. Mostly cosmetic so I bought and had it repaired for a total of $12,000 all in. Now he has a nice practically new car, a safe, reliable car for high school and all through college. It has an “R” title already so if he wrecks it, no big loss. I think I made a smart decision.

Suggested by: 06minis

A Returned Lotus Elise

Image for article titled Here Are The Dumbest Cars You&#39;ve Seen Someone Buy For Their Kid
Image: Lotus

Car salesman for several years here ... Oh yeah ... I have a good one.

Had a small two week stint at Lamborghini / Lotus. swell job if it wasn’t for the fact that the owner had decided to err ... let’s just say, default on a loan to less than ‘palatable’ people.

Kid comes in with her dad to celebrate sweet 16, he buys her a Lotus Elise, used but still, not the car you’d want your daughter to be driving as her first car, at delivery the boyfriend is there to crawl into the car with her and off they go, he returned the car a few days later when she had gotten 4 flat tires and twisted rims after going over potholes at full speed. An expensive adventure.

Great cars tho ...

Suggested by: SnixBlossoms

