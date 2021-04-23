Here Are The Combined Purchase Prices Of The Cars You've Owned

Here Are The Combined Purchase Prices Of The Cars You've Owned

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Combined Purchase Prices Of The Cars You&#39;ve Owned
Image: Matt Cardy (Getty Images)

I’d estimate the grand total I’ve spent on the cars I have bought so far at about $40,000. That’s the total of a Jaguar S-Type R, a Chevrolet Sonic, an Acura TL Type S and my current Hyundai Sonata. Not impressive by any means, but I tend to play it safe.

My dad, on the other hand, is a Porsche head. I asked him, and he estimates that he’s spent hundreds of thousands over the years. I’d say he’s being modest.

We asked readers what they’ve spent on cars over the years. Here’s what they said.

$100,300

$100,300

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Combined Purchase Prices Of The Cars You&#39;ve Owned
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Gray’s Hays

$100,000 But Came Out Even

$100,000 But Came Out Even

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Combined Purchase Prices Of The Cars You&#39;ve Owned
Image: Jalopnik

Idiot who sold e39 M5

$250,000

$250,000

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Combined Purchase Prices Of The Cars You&#39;ve Owned
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Junior Pitre (Facebook)

$56,650

$56,650

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Combined Purchase Prices Of The Cars You&#39;ve Owned
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Lars Vargas is still suspicious of 2021's motives

$1,000,000

$1,000,000

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Combined Purchase Prices Of The Cars You&#39;ve Owned
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Trevor Nicosia (Twitter)

$100,250

$100,250

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Combined Purchase Prices Of The Cars You&#39;ve Owned
Screenshot: Jalopnik

sschwing

$210,000

$210,000

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Combined Purchase Prices Of The Cars You&#39;ve Owned
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Arolpin

Just Under $100,000

Just Under $100,000

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Combined Purchase Prices Of The Cars You&#39;ve Owned
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Edward Stewart (Facebook)

$384,000. Maybe More

$384,000. Maybe More

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Combined Purchase Prices Of The Cars You&#39;ve Owned
Image: Jalopnik

MikeofLA

$48,525

$48,525

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Combined Purchase Prices Of The Cars You&#39;ve Owned
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Nate Gonzalez

$37,195

$37,195

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Combined Purchase Prices Of The Cars You&#39;ve Owned
Image: Jalopnik

8000rpm

$313,700

$313,700

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Combined Purchase Prices Of The Cars You&#39;ve Owned
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Mortimer Brewster

