Here Are The Combined Purchase Prices Of The Cars You've Owned

I’d estimate the grand total I’ve spent on the cars I have bought so far at about $40,000. That’s the total of a Jaguar S- Type R, a Chevrolet Sonic, an Acura TL Type S and my current Hy undai Sonata. Not impressive by any means, but I tend to play it safe.

My dad, on the other hand, is a Porsche head. I asked him, and he estimates that he’s spent hundreds of thousands over the years. I’d say he’s being modest.

We asked readers what they’ve spent on cars over the years. Here’s what they said.

