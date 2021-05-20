Here Are The Close Calls You've Had On Your Bicycles

Image : Bojin (Wikicommons)

I’ll never forget this one moment on my bike that shook me so much I stopped riding my bike for about two weeks: It was 2005. I’ m about 16 and riding my bike I recently bought to get back and forth to work at the local Mcdonald’s. I don’t know how I didn’t see or hear it, but a baby seemingly crawled out of nowhere directly into the path of my bike from behind a fence. I don’t know how I didn’t notice the mom and the baby sitting on their front porch playing.

I t was one of those things where time seems to slow down. Right before I would’ve hit the child, I made the decision to veer right into a rosebush because who in their right mind would hit a child with a bike? I got scratched up pretty bad and didn’t go to work that day, but it was ok because the baby was fine.



We asked readers what were some close calls they had on their bikes. These were their answers.