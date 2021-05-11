Here Are The Cliché Car Mods You Secretly Love

Image : YouTube

Let’s be honest too: stancing a car is not technically “good.” Aside from messing with the suspension geometry, it’s pretty dangerous for a number of reasons including potential tire blowout, lack of traction because of the odd tire contact patch, etc. But I love it. I wouldn’t do it to a car personally but it’s one of those things that when I see it, I smile. I can’t explain it. Every automotive part of me knows it’s wrong but at the same time, it’s right to me. Almost like a taboo.

We asked readers what cliché car mods they secretly loved. These were their answers.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best responses to the previous Question of the Day and shine them up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!