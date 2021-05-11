Here Are The Cliché Car Mods You Secretly Love

Image: YouTube

Let’s be honest too: stancing a car is not technically “good.” Aside from messing with the suspension geometry, it’s pretty dangerous for a number of reasons including potential tire blowout, lack of traction because of the odd tire contact patch, etc. But I love it. I wouldn’t do it to a car personally but it’s one of those things that when I see it, I smile. I can’t explain it. Every automotive part of me knows it’s wrong but at the same time, it’s right to me. Almost like a taboo.

We asked readers what cliché car mods they secretly loved. These were their answers.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best responses to the previous Question of the Day and shine them up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

Windshield Wiper Spoilers

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Joe Sledge (Facebook)

TE3 Style Wheels

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: King Ginger, not writing for Business Insider

KC Lights

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: David M. Packard III (Facebook)

Truck Bed Toppers

Image: Jalopnik

Suggested by: NEBcruiser

Black Wheels

Image: Jalopnik

Suggested by: jsarino

Swapped Badges

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: CitroniC

Splitters

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Eric Shoup (Facebook)

Cragar And Center Line Wheels

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Dream Theater of the Absurd

Tacky Fiberglass Body Kits

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Comment Box Sanitation Dept. - never sticks to cars

Any Mod As Long As Its Done Right

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: dbeach84

Splitter Guard Colors

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: wætherman

Cold Air Intakes

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: madtube

Debadging

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: 2ndgear

