Nissan lets a lot of their products linger on the vine for a long time. But the one vehicle that sorely needed a redesign was the Frontier, which was last redesigned for the 2005 model year. That was 15 years ago. They did give it a new V6 and nine-speed auto last year but it was still old as hell. The new 2022 Frontier is almost shocking in its newness because of how old the previous truck was.



