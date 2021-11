As of today, you can literally buy all the sheet metal that makes up a ‘69 Charger—no exceptions—plus the trunk floor and body floor. So by hanging the sheet metal off a Crown Vic chassis, you can build a ‘69 Charger (with a wheelbase 3" too long). More than one builder has done exactly that.

So it’s time for Dynacorn, a Taiwanese company which builds some muscle car unibodies, to take the plunge and produce the 2nd gen Charger unibody. Push the classic Charger to the Nth level of reproduction by also providing the grille and other ancillary parts.

If it happened, think how much movie producers would love it...an unending supply of Chargers that could be destroyed in as many chases as they could stage.