Here Are The Cars You Think Are More Reliable Than People Say

With 14 years of ownership of 2 VW Phaetons (both V8s), I can totally say the VW Phaeton’s reliability infamy is more myth than true:

1)Mainly the many, many expensive sensors sometimes fail, but the actual powertrain is incredibly sturdy. The sensor may fail, but the actual part being monitored is fine!

2)Failures are always pre-announced. I only used a tow truck one time to tow the Phaeton in 14 years. (Kessy unit died) All the other times, it never left me stranded. Ever.

3)I now see Phaetons all the time at the 200K miles range nowadays. So they can go the distance in terms of mileage

The W12's are just as well, but obviously, that one is even more complex and expensive.

Yes, I do know it takes usually 2 weeks if the dealer doesnt have the part (usually gotta get from Germany) and that the parts are expensive, but an unreliable car it is NOT. I will die in this hill.