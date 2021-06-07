Here Are The Cars You Think Are More Reliable Than People Say

The third-generation Ford Taurus was controversial. Everything was ovals. The headlights, the rear window, even the center stack. Its reputation for reliablity was is mixed, but my family had one in the late 90s and it was probably one of the best family sedans I had ever encountered. It gave us almost 130,000 problem free miles before a fuel line leak and the transmission went out at 127,000. The only thing that was garbage on the car were the brakes, which seemed like they needed to be changed every few months.
We asked readers what cars they believe are more reliable than people say. These were their answers.
DISCUSSION