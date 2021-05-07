Here Are The Cars You Regret Selling

Here Are The Cars You Regret Selling

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Image: Acura

We all have the one that got away. And sometimes you don’t realize it until after it’s gone. For me, it was my 2003 Acura TL Type S. Exactly like the one pictured above. Given to me and my girlfriend as a gift for the birth of our son. I loved that car. Reliable and quick, it was almost a sleeper. I only got rid of it because it started to become too expensive to keep up for someone that was both broke and a college student at the time.

We asked readers what cars they regret getting rid of. These were their answers.

1994 Jeep Cherokee Sport

1994 Jeep Cherokee Sport

Image: Stellantis Media Archives

My 94 Cherokee Sport. Most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. The 4.0 straight 6 was noisy but ran forever. The only issues I had was with the A/C - Chrysler tried to use the R-12 components with the then new R-134a refrigerant. Replaced at least one A/C component every year.

Suggested by: Donald Soulard

1991 E30 3 Series

1991 E30 3 Series

Image: BMW

A topic near and dear to my heart. I am weird in that I tend to get attached to my cars, but get bored fairly quickly and almost inevitably miss them once I let them go. Not sure how this pattern can be broken. But one of them takes the cake over the others for sure.

In 2008, just as I was finally making some decent money selling my soul to accountants and attorneys all at once, I was finally ready for my first new car. Standing in the way (I feel dirty even typing that): my 1991 Alpine White (with beige interior) E30 325i manual. Decent condition if you don’t count a small dent by one of the headlights (thanks, backing up Econoline) and some occasional sputtering issues, 150K-ish miles, if memory serves. Purchased a couple years prior for $4K(ish), sold to a kid from San Diego via one of the big BMW forums for $2500. Replaced with a 2008 Newport Blue Impreza 2.5 hatch.

Christ, just talking about it is giving me a visceral reaction. What an awesome car for L.A. canyons.

Suggested by: My Kids Have Four...Wheels (And Paws)

Land Cruiser 70 Series

Land Cruiser 70 Series

Image: Toyota

For years I lusted after the 70-series Landcruiser, and when my dad said he wanted one last adventure, I finally had an excuse. I bought a handsome silver short-wheelbase version, and we planned to cross the Sahara together. The adventure went badly wrong, but my dad and I got home intact in the Landcruiser (which suffered nothing worse than a couple of dents and a radiator puncture that I fixed on a hillside with needlenose pliers and superglue). We had a lot of quality time. Then the Landcruiser gathered dust in my garage whilst I daydreamed about other adventures, until one day a passer-by offered me cash for it. I have regretted selling it ever since. Best 4x4 I ever owned (and also the thirstiest).

Suggested by: bobrayner

1993 Dodge Daytona IROC

1993 Dodge Daytona IROC

Image: Stellantis Media Archives

1993 Dodge Daytona IROC. Super fun car, looked cool, and now very rare. I’ve looked for a 1992-1993 Daytona since then and can never seem to find one.

Chevy Tahoe

Chevy Tahoe

Image: Chevrolet

Miss my large adult son every day. Only got rid of him at the 150k mile-mark because after needing a brake job, fuel pump, and water pump in quick succession, my parents talked me into leasing a cheap small truck for my new job that was needing me to drive 150 miles a day. All my mechanic uncles told me it would have gone another 150 after those fixes.

Salt on the wound that the values on them have held strong in the 5 years since then. Not that I would have ever sold him, but that he was indeed worthy of the love.

Come back to me Hank, I’m so sorry.

Suggested by: GMT800 Tahoe Guy

1991 Ford Taurus SHO

1991 Ford Taurus SHO

Image: Ford

My 1991 Taurus SHO Plus. Wonderful car, and I will never find another one in that condition.

Suggested by: Matt Train (Facebook)

1986 Toyota Celica Supra

1986 Toyota Celica Supra

Image: YouTube

1986 Celica Supra. Last of its generation and was a P-type fitted with the manual. Sold it for under 3 grand.

Suggested by: Anthony James Rizzolo (Facebook)

1987 Volvo 740 Turbo Wagon

1987 Volvo 740 Turbo Wagon

Image: Volvo

‘87 Volvo 740 Turbo wagon in red...with velour houndstooth interior. I owned it form\ ‘94 to ‘03, and sold it because of the rust bubbling up on the rear floorpans.

Solid, fast, comfortable, dependable, useful, and a constant conversation starter in parking lots from strangers expressing their appreciation. Even in the early aughts, which were wagon-phobic.

Suggested by: reverberocket is nipping the apex..and gently blowing in it’s ear.

2006 Honda Accord

2006 Honda Accord

Image: Honda

My 2006 Accord, honestly I feel like the 7th generation was the last solid built Accords. I’d buy it back in a heartbeat if I could.

Suggested by: Brandon Bowers (Facebook)

1978 Honda Civic

1978 Honda Civic

Image: YouTube

‘78 Civic with the Hondamatic.

Like this, but brown. With a vinyl top, I don’t even know what that was about.

For its power it was surprisingly quick. With the Hondamatic’s torque converter helping it could really pick up its skirts and hustle with traffic, and of course I generally just treated it like an automatic - I put it in High and left it there. It was essentially a one-speed car and the TC made it work.

Shockingly thrifty. Even with a bad leak through the fuel pump diaphragm - it was blowing liquid gas out through the vent hole onto the exhaust manifold I was young and very dumb at the time - it was getting 30mpg even at 12 years old, Hondamatic tranny and dumbass 22 year old driver.

It parked anywhere. Manual steering but so what, the whole car only weighed about 16oo pounds, if you can’t steer that you don’t have arms. No guessing where the corners are, you can feel them from the driver’s seat. Tucks into virtually any spot.

I’d have it back but I gave it - GAVE IT - to my neighbor’s kid.

Suggested by: Elhigh

2004 Mazda3 Sedan

2004 Mazda3 Sedan

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Cars You Regret Selling
I should have held on to my 2004 Mazda3 sedan a few years longer. I sold it in 2013 because I fell into the fallacy that I needed something bigger for my growing kid. The rear-facing convertible seat took up so much space that I had to slide the front passenger seat too far forward for anyone to sit in it comfortably. I replaced it with a 2009 Escape that was less reliable and completely shit the bed 5 years later. Had I kept the Mazda a few years longer, I could have afforded something better than the Escape. The Mazda would have only been cramped until the kid was old enough to use a forward facing seat.

This really isn’t a huge regret though. I now have a Mazda3 hatchback that gives me enough extra cargo space without higher operating costs. It all worked out in the end.

Suggested by: IRegretNothing

1987 Porsche 944 Turbo

1987 Porsche 944 Turbo

Image: Porsche

My 1987 944 Turbo. I bought it in 2000 after my RX-7 was stolen. Had 10K original miles. Daily Drove it for about 7 years up to around 80K miles. Then I got the itch for a convertible. And more power. So I got an e46 M3 - great car, loved it. But these days I wish I still had that 944. Alpine white over red leather. Haven’t seen one like it since.

Suggested by: GoalieLax

