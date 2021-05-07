Here Are The Cars You Regret Selling

Image : Acura

We all have the one that got away. And sometimes you don’t realize it until after it’s gone. For me, it was my 2003 Acura TL Type S. Exactly like the one pictured above. Given to me and my girlfriend as a gift for the birth of our son. I loved that car. Reliable and quick, it was almost a sleeper. I only got rid of it because it started to become too expensive to keep up for someone that was both broke and a college student at the time.

We asked readers what cars they regret getting rid of. These were their answers.

