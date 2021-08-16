I have a confession to make: I prefer automatics. I know. I’m supposed to like the pure experience of a manual. The thing is, I have bad knees (Osgood–Schlatter disease combined with football wear) and I’ll take no pain and discomfort in my knees over a driving experience any day. With that being said, one car I prefer with a slushbox even though it was never offered with a manual (even though people always asked for it) is a Charger SRT. It’s a muscle car sure, but it’s also a boat. An auto keeps it a cruise missile.
We asked readers what cars they preferred with an automatic over a manual transmission. These were their answers.
DISCUSSION