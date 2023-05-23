Last week we asked you, our beloved readers what car you learned to drive in. Sincerely, it appears that we were able to bring back some of your fondest memories behind the wheel . And more than a few of you came from car enthusiast backgrounds, which is a beautiful place to start from when you’re learning to drive.

Honestly, it was a treat to read through your stories about the cars that gave you a ticket to joining the rest of us enthusiasts — and yeah driving too. Here are your cars and stories.