Here Are The Cars With The Best Grilles Right Now

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Image: David Zalubowski (AP)
Image: David Zalubowski (AP)

The wide, friendly (or not) grille of a vehicle is often the first thing you see on it. Depending on the brand or vehicle, it can be polarizing as hell, not mesh with the rest of the car or be a cohesive part of the design of the entire vehicle. But a good grille can really make a vehicle. We asked readers what cars they thought had the best grilles. These were the answers.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

Mazda

Mazda

Image: Mazda
Image: Mazda

Suggested by: Dubblewhopper- now in dubblevision

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

Image: Tesla
Image: Tesla

Model 3. Yes, I’m in that kind of a mood today.

Suggested by: Ted Danson’s Perfect Hair

Honda e

Honda e

Image: Honda
Image: Honda

Suggested by: Blockheads

Dodge Challenger SRT

Dodge Challenger SRT

Image: Stellantis Media
Image: Stellantis Media

Should this even be a debate?

Suggested by: Autojunkie

S550 Mustang (2018 refresh)

S550 Mustang (2018 refresh)

Image: Ford Media
Image: Ford Media

S550 refresh with black accent package. (I am biased, though.)

Suggested by: Notchback88

Peugeot

Peugeot

Image: Peugeot
Image: Peugeot

Suggested by: Jb boin

Aston Martin DB11

Aston Martin DB11

Image: Aston Martin Media
Image: Aston Martin Media

It’s been working long enough.

Suggested by: jtso

Kia Soul

Kia Soul

Image: Kia
Image: Kia

Kia Soul - I love the super narrow grill up top, with the aggressive lower section. It’s actually nice enough that I kinda want a Soul.

Suggested by: SlickS30r

Acura MDX/RDX

Acura MDX/RDX

Image: Acura
Image: Acura

The Acura MDX and RDX have pretty nice grille detailing. I like the outer shape, and the radiating burst of diamond shapes is eye-catching without being garish.

Suggested by: Neutral President

Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar F-Type

Image: Jaguar
Image: Jaguar

It’s lost a bit of character, but overall still gorgeous to me.

Suggested by: silencetheadvocate

