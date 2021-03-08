Here Are The Cars That Got Away From You

Here Are The Cars That Got Away From You

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Illustration for article titled Here Are The Cars That Got Away From You
Image: Mazda

Some of us have had that one car that just slipped by us. Something we had been either longing for or searching for, only to have it taken from us when we were ready to buy. For me it was a 2017 Miata Grand Touring. It sold just a couple of hours before I was supposed to go in and buy it, and I’ve lived with the regret since. We asked readers which cars got away from them. These were their answers.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

Honda CRX

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: 50DrunknsInABar

Corvette C2

Image: Jalopnik
Porsche 911 (930)

Image: Jalopnik

Suggested by: bootska

Lotus Elise

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Idiot who sold e39 m5

Plymouth Roadrunner

Screenshot: Jalopnik
From An FJ-40 To A Chrysler Laser

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Arolpin

Mercedes SLS

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Battery Tender Unnecessary

A Few

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: SlickS30r

’66 Impala

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Joe The Drummer

Honda S2000

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: ArrestMeRed

Lawrence Hodge

