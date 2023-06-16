Charles Dickens isn’t the only Car Guy who talked up great expectations. Dickens was a car guy, right? I like to think he would have been if a sports car like the GR Supra was a thing during the Victorian e ra. Gearheads and Jalops are also an exacting bunch. They’re hard to please; they don’t easily forget when a car fails to deliver on their expectations, and we asked readers to tell us about other models that just never lived up to the hype.



Readers had a healthy debate over the pros and cons of the latter-day Supra, which, as expected, split the Jalopnik community apart. It’s true that a lot of the hate for the GR Supra comes from scorned Mk4 fans. And, likewise, it’s true that those who appreciate the GR Supra for what it is, rather than what it “should” have been are, indeed, very fond of the new Toyota. Myself included.

But the Honda CR-Z ended up being the biggest downer among the cars that failed to live up to their promise. Like a moth to the flame, I still want to feel the burn of the CR-Z’s mediocrity. God, that Honda could have been somebody. By rights, it should’ve been the successor to the Honda CRX. We all expected a combination CRX Si and HF. In retrospect, maybe that’s impossible. And the CR-Z flew too close to the sun, wax wings melting. Here are some other cars that remind you of Icarus, the ones that never delivered on your expectations: