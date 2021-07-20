Here Are The Cars That Are Your Forbidden Fruit

Sometimes the things we want just won't work for us

Lawrence Hodge
Image for article titled Here Are The Cars That Are Your Forbidden Fruit
Image: Audi

I love German super sedans from the late 00's. Specifically the D3 generation of the Audi S8. Powered by a 5.2-liter V10 (People often incorrectly state that the engine was Lamborghini derived. It wasn’t. The V10 was based on Audi’s 4.2-liter V8.) it made 450 horsepower. It was a $96,000 cruise missile. But the reliability and pricey upkeep have kept me away. Today, you can find them under $20k, albeit with high mileage. But one dent on that aluminum body will ruin you. That’s all on top of the pricey maintenance and repairs on a German V10. The 5.2 is prone to carbon build-up on the intake for instance that costs $1500 to $2000 just to clean.

We asked readers what cars were their forbidden fruit. Here were their answers.

1987 Ford Sierra RS500

1987 Ford Sierra RS500

Image for article titled Here Are The Cars That Are Your Forbidden Fruit
Image: RupertKent Wikicommons (Fair Use)

1987 Sierra RS500. Never gonna happen. I seem to have misplaced my spare $150,000...

Only 500 examples of the RS500 were ever made. All were for the UK market. Designed to be unbeatable, the RS500 made 224 horsepower and looked different than a regular RS Cosworth with a bigger rear spoiler and a different front fascia for improved cooling.

Suggested by: Wayne Gill (Facebook)

Mercedes SL73 AMG

Mercedes SL73 AMG

Image for article titled Here Are The Cars That Are Your Forbidden Fruit
Image: Mercedes Benz

Too rare and probably a bit more than I’m willing to pay.

I am considering a R129 SL600, though. Not sure that’s a good idea for my only car.

AMG keeps their production numbers close to their chest, but it’s estimated that just 40 to 50 SL73's were produced making it indeed very rare. Available from 1997 to 2001, AMG took the Mercedes 6.0-liter V12, bored it out to 7.3-liters, and put it in the SL. Power output was 525 hp and a top speed of nearly 200 mph.

Suggested by: Lars Vargas is still suspicious of 2021's motives

First Gen BMW 8 Series

First Gen BMW 8 Series

Image for article titled Here Are The Cars That Are Your Forbidden Fruit
Image: BMW

Old BMW 8 series - not too expensive to buy, but such a time bomb of maintenance that scares me away.

The first 8 Series was a GT in the proper sense. Made from 1989 to 1999, it came with either a V8 or a V12 engine and a high price (In the early 1990s its starting price was in the $70,000's).

Suggested by: Rodgx

Citroën C6

Citroën C6

Image for article titled Here Are The Cars That Are Your Forbidden Fruit
Image: Citroën

Citroën C6. Ever since I saw the segment Top Gear did on these, I’ve wanted one so bad.

Citroën pulled out of the U.S. market nearly 50 years ago now. New car buyers never had a chance to experience the handsome C6. It was produced from 2005 to 2012. We drove one a few years back and came away loving it.

Suggested by: @Morbidly_Thicc (Twitter)

Anything TVR

Anything TVR

Image for article titled Here Are The Cars That Are Your Forbidden Fruit
Image: TVR

TVR - particularly the Cerbera, Sagaris, Typhon, and the “upcoming” Griffith.

I’ve been an obsessive fan of this small British manufacturer ever since I learned about them, and the fact that they’re so elusive only adds to my adoration. TVR’s mere existence has been something of a forbidden fruit itself, constantly changing owners and making promises for a car that I doubt will ever be built, but I love everything they stand for - raw, unfettered, uncivilized performance wrapped in a uniquely beautiful package with a badass name to boot.

Suggested by: Aldairion

Toyota Century V12

Toyota Century V12

1997 Toyota Century
1997 Toyota Century
Image: Toyota

The Toyota Century will probably never be offered here. It’s a car to be driven in, not to drive. Available in Japan since 1967, the second generation debuted in 1997 and came with a 5.0-liter 272 horsepower V12.

Suggested by: @DessejoDeMatar (Twitter)

VW Scirocco

VW Scirocco

Image for article titled Here Are The Cars That Are Your Forbidden Fruit
Image: Volkswagen

I absolutely would have bought a Scirocco R over my Golf R if they had sold it here in the States (yes I know the Scirocco was FWD, but I don’t care). It’s just one sexy hatchback and I love it. I think I kinda like the pre-refresh slightly more, but both are lust-worthy to me.

Suggested by: foolio

Morgan 3 Wheeler

Morgan 3 Wheeler

Image for article titled Here Are The Cars That Are Your Forbidden Fruit
Image: Morgan Motor Company

A Morgan 3-wheeler. I guess it’s the same desire for open-air fun that draws people to motorcycles, but man this looks better! However I cannot justify spending family car money on a mid-life crisis toy, and since they really don’t depreciate, a used one is not really an option, and now they are no more due to emissions issues.

My only hope is they go to selling them as kits. I have the tools, the skills, and the desire, just not the money.

Suggested by: Desoto61

Lister XJS

Lister XJS

Image for article titled Here Are The Cars That Are Your Forbidden Fruit
Screenshot: Youtube Shmoo Automotive Ltd (Other)

Lister took the XJS, cracked the bonnet and beheld the the 5.3l V-12 plumbers fever dream of an engine wired with the cheapest of electrics by the most half arsed engineers and did say MORE.

Bored it out to 7.0 litres upgraded pretty much everything else and slapped in two superchargers. Good for 600bhp and 600lbft and around £80,000.

Suggested by: kernow

3rd Gen Cadillac CTS-V

3rd Gen Cadillac CTS-V

Image for article titled Here Are The Cars That Are Your Forbidden Fruit
Image: Cadillac

Drop-dead gorgeous, track-focused handling, overqualified as a kick-ass grand-tourer, but just a bit too much of everything. Too aggressive looking for my wife, too much power for my NYC environment and a bit too expensive to justify as a 2nd vehicle for our primarily single-car family needs here in NYC.

I know it will hold its value well and be a blast to drive, but every time I try to justify the option, I lose out to rational thought each and every time.

Suggested by: Sector 7G-Wagen

