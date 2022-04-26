There were no lack of machines based on a variety of make and model at the 2022 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Ducati, Indian, Vincent. All of these storied marques — and more — were represented. Sometimes, the variety was combined into a single build, like with the outrageous Honsaki! Purists, look away.



There were scooters, cruisers, sport bikes, EVs, UJMs and big ADV bikes. Scramblers and trackers proved as popular as ever, but a concept Ducati almost stole the show. All the bikes were awesome in their own way. Yes, even that one Buell Blast. Maybe, especially that one Buell Blast.

I just couldn’t walk away from the 2022 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show without capturing the rest of the magic in that wide-open warehouse. So, I’ve compiled a list of my favorites. Enjoy!