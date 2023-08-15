Here Are The Automotive Trends You See Dying In The Next Few Years

The automotive industry seems to be getting a bit circus-like as manufacturers rush to meet EV mandate deadlines coming with the 2030s. More and more EVs are hitting the market, but they’re mostly getting physically larger, more expensive and certainly more tech-ridden. Then there’s the screen-size arms race with dash-spanning layouts increasingly becoming the norm. At least off-road models seem to be making a decent comeback. While trendy now... it’s only a matter of time before one fizzles right out.
We asked you what automotive trends do you see dying off in the next few years. Here are your best answers.