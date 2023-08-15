Here Are The Automotive Trends You See Dying In The Next Few Years

The automotive industry seems to be getting a bit circus-like as manufacturers rush to meet EV mandate deadlines coming with the 2030s. M ore and more EVs are hitting the market , but they’re mostly getting physically larger, more expensive and certainly more tech-ridden. T hen there’s the screen- size arms race with dash- spanning layouts increasingly becoming the norm. At least off-road models seem to be making a decent comeback. While trendy now... it’s only a matter of time before one fizzles right out .

Advertisement

We asked you what automotive trends do you see dying off in the next few years. Here are your best answers.