Here Are The Automotive Trends You See Dying In The Next Few Years

Bigger car designs, bigger vehicle price tags, bigger screens and driving assistance systems – not every new trend can survive

Lawrence Hodge
2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ interior
2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ interior
Image: Cadillac

The automotive industry seems to be getting a bit circus-like as manufacturers rush to meet EV mandate deadlines coming with the 2030s. More and more EVs are hitting the market, but they’re mostly getting physically larger, more expensive and certainly more tech-ridden. Then there’s the screen-size arms race with dash-spanning layouts increasingly becoming the norm. At least off-road models seem to be making a decent comeback. While trendy now... it’s only a matter of time before one fizzles right out.

We asked you what automotive trends do you see dying off in the next few years. Here are your best answers.

EVs

EVs

Image for article titled Here Are The Automotive Trends You See Dying In The Next Few Years
Image: Trygve Finkelsen (Shutterstock)

Actually, unless new technology comes along, EVs will disappear. In 15 years when all the current crop of EVs have dead batteries, that will be the end. Consider, 75% of Americans only buy a used car. The average age of a used car is 12.2 years. With a stated (from the EV manufacturers) battery life of 15-20 years, under ideal conditions, when EVs are 12.2 years old, they have the possibility of the battery going dead soon. None of the sellers will warranty a 12 year old EV. No one with common sense will buy a 12.2 year old EV. Thus very limited market for any used EV.

Submitted by: Duane

Right To Repair

Right To Repair

Image for article titled Here Are The Automotive Trends You See Dying In The Next Few Years
Image: Audio und werbung (Shutterstock)

Well, at least it’s current iterations. OBD2 is hamstringing technology by forcing manufacturers to adhere to particular protocols - whilst maintaining THEIR responsibility for compliance. The lobbying on both sides is incredibly strong (and litigious!), but eventually the industry needs to address it.

Submitted by: Scott Pro via Facebook

Minivans

Minivans

2024 Kia Carnival
2024 Kia Carnival
Image: Kia

Minivans. There are fewer models now than ever, and even those are being designed to “look like SUVs.” With more CUVS and SUVs that can carry just as much or more than minivans, I don’t see them lasting much longer.

The fact that Kia calls its Carnival minivan an “MPV” is proof that the segment is on its last leg.

Submitted by: Matt Longman

Start-Stop Systems

Start-Stop Systems

Image for article titled Here Are The Automotive Trends You See Dying In The Next Few Years
Image: Stellantis North America YouTube (Other)

Stop/Start….the fuel savings is minuscule, the wear and tear on the starter can be expensive and it’s so annoying that most people I know turn it off.

Submitted by: Steven Glassman via Facebook

Level 3 Autonomy

Level 3 Autonomy

Ford BlueCruise
Image: Ford

Talk of Level 3+ automation will die down.

It just doesn’t work with the transportation infrastructure in place right now and the industry will reconcile to this fact. Eventually everyone will realize you can nail Level 0-2.5, Level 3 is hit or miss, and Level 4-5 isn’t workable on roads built for and jammed with human operators. Computers depend on logic and the humans are anything but, confounding the whole system.

Sooner or later (probably later) auto mfrs will realize they’ll get more business by perfecting Level 0-2.5, which is absolutely doable, than they will chasing Level 3+, which will just result in bad press and lawsuits. Tesla is already showing everyone the reality of this and it’s going to start sinking in so the hype finally dies down and everyone starts to focus on the sure thing, letting the pipe dream go.

Submitted by: Harmon20

Long Range EVs

Long Range EVs

Lucid Air Pure
Image: Lucid

400+ miles EVs. It just makes no sense. As charging speeds increase and location of chargers increase, the manufacturers will save money and deliver smaller battery packs. 250-300 miles real highway range is all that is really needed for 99% of the population.

Submitted by: Marc Pochet via Facebook

Blacked Out Cars

Blacked Out Cars

Nissan Rogue Midnight Edition
Nissan Rogue Midnight Edition
Image: NIssan

Black wheels were cool for custom cars like 15 years ago, so hopefully it will have run its course with the OEMs pretty soon. I think it looks terrible 90% of the time.

Black trim on everything needs to go to. It looks terrible. Doesn’t matter if it is piano black, wheel well cladding (OFF ROAD!!), or the random patches of black plastic on the Toyota Crown and Kia Niro. Just paint it the body color.

Submitted by: VicVinegar

Crossovers

Crossovers

2023 Toyota Grand Highlander
Image: Toyota

Hopefully crossovers. Now that most cars have higher fuel economy than before, with and without hybrid systems, sedans and hatchbacks could comply with CAFE standards.

Submitted by: Luis Perez Morales via Facebook

Huge Screens

Huge Screens

2024 Lincoln Nautilus
2024 Lincoln Nautilus
Image: Lincoln

This is one that was nearly suggested by everyone, coming up multiple times. Data from the IIHS shows that the average size of vehicle screens was 7.7 inches in 2018 and that’s supposed to grow to an average of 8.4 inches by 2024. With automakers thinking that high end or EV models need to have interiors full of screens, that 8.4 inches should go even higher.

Lighting Design

Lighting Design

2023 BMW X7
2023 BMW X7
Image: Lawrence Hodge/Jalopnik

Lighting design. Specifically, the quad headlight look whereby the REAL headlamps are disguised as part of the body work, and the “headlights” are actually just daytime running lights. Worst offenders, BMW, Hyundai, Kia.

Submitted by: drporschephile

Hydrogen Vehicles

Hydrogen Vehicles

Hyundai Nexo
Hyundai Nexo
Image: Hyundai

Hydrogen vehicles, hopefully. Every industry expert that actually crunches the numbers ha; s figured out that the economics of green hydrogen don’t work.

Submitted by: Mike Batch Kerouac

Economy Cars/Small Cars

Economy Cars/Small Cars

2023 Honda Civic Sedan
2023 Honda Civic Sedan
Image: Honda

Small economy cars in general. Vehicles are so expensive that people really need something that does it all. So I’m thinking that we’ll see the end of the entry-level, small economy car. I think even the Civic will be replaced by the “Civic Cross”. I suspect that the smallest vehicle most manufactures will offer new will be the size of a 2000s Forester.

Submitted by: put-some-turbo-on-meeeee

Piano Black Interior Trim

Piano Black Interior Trim

Jeep Grand Wagoneer Interior
Jeep Grand Wagoneer Interior
Image: Jeep

Dear God, please let it be piano black interior trim.

Submitted by: William

Real Leather Seats

Real Leather Seats

2023 Lexus LS500 Interior
2023 Lexus LS500 Interior
Image: Lexus

Real leather made from actual animal hide.

Between the increasing cost, environmental issues (i.e. cow farts and the chemicals used to tan the hides) and other issues like veganism, animal welfare, etc., leather is rapidly becoming to the 21st century what fur was to the late 20th century.

Modern synthetic alternative to leather are potentially more environmentally friendly, more sustainable, more durable and have reduced quality control issues.

Some high-end manufacturers may stick with real cow hide/ ostrich skin/ whale penis leather, but mass market vehicles will move to alternative products.

Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I

GM’s Twilight Sentinel

GM’s Twilight Sentinel

2024 Buick Envista
2024 Buick Envista
Image: Buick

I really want GM to stop turning on the backup lights when owners lock and unlock cars. It’s so God damn irritating in parking lots.

Submitted by: Theoretics

