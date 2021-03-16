Here Are The Automotive Mysteries You've Always Wondered About

Image : Ross Dettman ( AP )

Cars, like most things, have their own mysteries that people wonder about. When you’re an enthusiast though, those things could probably be described as trivial. We wonder about everything dealing with cars, from their manufacture to driving. One mystery I personally wonder about is who determines the placement of the speedometer and tach. Is it arbitrary? Because it varies from vehicle to vehicle and company to company. We asked readers what were some driving or car mysteries they have wondered about.

