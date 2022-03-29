There’s a good chance that if you’re reading Jalopnik then you’ve at least got some thoughts on cars. That’s what brings you here, it’s what leads you to comment on our blogs and, ultimately, it’s what drove all of our writers to work here. We have a LOT of thoughts about cars.



But in all your opinions, are there any controversial ones that you will defend until your grave? Something like the fact that the Fiat Panda 4X4 is the most car anyone really needs?

These are the kind of mountainous opinions we wanted to uncover when we asked what automotive hill you were prepared to die on? And thankfully, you had a lot of such takes to share. So flick through the following slides to see the outlandish opinions some of your fellow readers have.