Here Are The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V And CT5-V Blackwings Before You're Supposed To See Them

Cadillac used the Rolex 24 at Daytona to release its first teaser of the 2022 CT4-V And CT5-V Blackwings before their official debut on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 7pm ET. And, man, do they look gorgeous.

Since it’s not official release time yet, Cadillac played coy with its minute-long teaser, which you can view in full below:

The Blackwings mimic their more mainstream namesakes, but these are Cadillac’s opportunities to really push the envelope in terms of looks, tech, and aero. As the teaser suggests, both vehicles will have six-speed manual transmissions as standard, but you’ll be able to opt for a 10-speed if you’re feeling extra feisty.

The most obvious changes here are obviously the looks, which are aggressive and, frankly, gorgeous. The front fascia gets a makeover to make it look more aggressive, and with the addition of a front splitter, a rear spoiler, and canards on the CT4-V Blackwing, you’re getting some road- going machines that wouldn’t look out of place at the race track. The Blackwings just look badass.

But we also get some gorgeous photos that I’m going to let you revel in:

Yes, those are teased forged magnesium wheels designed to both reduce weight and improve handling. Yes, your steering wheel will be wrapped in leather and feature carbon fiber accents. Yes, you’re going to feel like you’re on top of the world.

You’ll have to tune into the official debut to get all of the performance specs and specifics, but we wouldn’t be surprised to the the CT4-V Blackwing take a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 or a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V-6. The CT5-V Blackwing, a bigger machine, could even get the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8.



I f you’re planning on buying one, you’ll want to tune in. Soon after the presentation ends, Cadillac is going to accept 250 pre-orders of each Blackwing model with a refundable $1,000 deposit. After that, you'll have to hang out on a wait list and hope for the best.