As electric vehicles become more commonplace on roads in the United States and around the world, range is becoming less and less of an issue. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the median range for an electric vehicle from the 2020 model year is over 250 miles. While 250 miles is easily enough to cover the daily commute for the vast majority of Americans, there are people who want more range and need the added efficiency to minimize time spent recharging on long-distance trips. Here are the ten electric vehicles with the longest range from the 2022 model year according to the EPA.



