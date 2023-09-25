Here Are Some Weird Things You Probably Didn't Know About The Porsche 911

While it’s hard now to imagine Porsche without first thinking of the 911, there was a time when the company’s executives were eager to kill it off. That sounds bananas, I know, but in the 1980s, Porsche was seeking to modernize. It wanted to make production more efficient, its cars easier to drive and more in line with growing trends and tightening regulations. The 911 still being a largely hand-assembled car on an ancient production line, with a clattery air-cooled engine and a reputation for nasty handling wasn’t helping any of this.

In 1981, Porsche’s boss Ernst Fuhrmann (developer of the 911 Turbo as well as the 934 and 935 race cars) was ousted after leading the company to its first year in the red financially, and he was replaced by American Peter Schutz (still the only American to hold the position).

As Schutz took charge, the writing for the 911 was literally on the wall, with the development timeline chart on Porsche Chief Engineer Helmuth Bott’s wall showing the 944 and 928 continuing on indefinitely, but the 911 stopped in 1981.

In his third week as CEO, Schutz visited Bott’s office and what happened there is now legendary.

Excerpted from an interview with Schutz by Road & Track before his death: