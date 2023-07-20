Here Are Some Rad Photos Of Subaru's Family Huckster Running Wild At Goodwood

Car Culture

Rory Carroll
The 1983 Subaru GL "Family Huckster" runs up the hill at the 2023 Goodwood Festival Of Speed
Photo: Subaru/Michael Shaffer

Longtime readers will have no doubt seen the work of Michael Shaffer on Jalopnik before. He’s an absolute master when it comes to capturing the feel of an event and or the energy of a static car. He also happened to be at Goodwood with Subaru last weekend and grabbed some killer shots of everyone’s favorite flying Subaru Wagon. Here they are:

1983 Subaru GL “Family Huckster” At Goodwood FOS

Image for article titled Here Are Some Rad Photos Of Subaru&#39;s Family Huckster Running Wild At Goodwood
Photo: Subaru/Michael Shaffer
1983 Subaru GL “Family Huckster” At Goodwood FOS

Image for article titled Here Are Some Rad Photos Of Subaru&#39;s Family Huckster Running Wild At Goodwood
Photo: Subaru/Michael Shaffer
1983 Subaru GL “Family Huckster” At Goodwood FOS

Image for article titled Here Are Some Rad Photos Of Subaru&#39;s Family Huckster Running Wild At Goodwood
Photo: Subaru/Michael Shaffer
1983 Subaru GL “Family Huckster” At Goodwood FOS

Image for article titled Here Are Some Rad Photos Of Subaru&#39;s Family Huckster Running Wild At Goodwood
Photo: Subaru/Michael Shaffer
S1983 Subaru GL “Family Huckster” At Goodwood FOS

Image for article titled Here Are Some Rad Photos Of Subaru&#39;s Family Huckster Running Wild At Goodwood
Photo: Subaru/Michael Shaffer
1983 Subaru GL “Family Huckster” At Goodwood FOS

Image for article titled Here Are Some Rad Photos Of Subaru&#39;s Family Huckster Running Wild At Goodwood
Photo: Subaru/Michael Shaffer
1983 Subaru GL “Family Huckster” At Goodwood FOS

Image for article titled Here Are Some Rad Photos Of Subaru&#39;s Family Huckster Running Wild At Goodwood
Photo: Subaru/Michael Shaffer
1983 Subaru GL “Family Huckster” At Goodwood FOS

Image for article titled Here Are Some Rad Photos Of Subaru&#39;s Family Huckster Running Wild At Goodwood
Photo: Subaru/Michael Shaffer
1983 Subaru GL “Family Huckster” At Goodwood FOS

Image for article titled Here Are Some Rad Photos Of Subaru&#39;s Family Huckster Running Wild At Goodwood
Photo: Subaru/Michael Shaffer
