Over the years, the term “performance car” has had different meanings. While some of these cars may have been cool for their time, many have now been lost to history. But this being Jalopnik, we don’t easily forget cars. Some of these models can be looked back on for nostalgic reasons, even if the performance of the car itself is a joke by modern standards.

Advertisement

So take a trip with us down memory lane. Here are some performance cars you probably forgot existed.