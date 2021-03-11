Here Are Some Of The Weirdest Cars You Should Import From Japan Right Now

Photo : carfromjapan.com

The Japanese car auction system has become my new Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. In between getting my pants handed to me in kei van auctions and waiting for the auction list to refresh, I see what other interesting cars I could import from Japan. If you want something special, Japan has a lot of weird vehicles that you can import right now.



Over the past weeks I’ve talked about cars like the Honda Beat and the Honda Acty van. However, Japan has so many more wild cars that are eligible for importation into the States. So I want to shine a spotlight on some cool cars that you may not know about.

This list will include average prices and will only include cars that you can find online right now. I’m excluding vehicles we’ve covered a lot or that already have a huge American following.