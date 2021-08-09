One of the Ford Maverick’s more clever interior features is its Ford Integrated Tether System — FITS for short — that lets you slide in various accessories for a little bit of added utility. Things like grocery hooks, a spool to wrap cables around and a storage bin, for starters.



Ford will be selling those accessories as a bundle for Maverick owners that want them. It’s also making the FITS slot geometry free to download so anyone with a 3D printer can make their own.

Today, Ford emailed me a bunch of images of all the useful things FITS can do. As someone with a strong appreciation for car interior organization, I thought hey, why not post them here?

Let’s begin with the humble cupholder. There is one FITS slot behind the center console facing rear seat passengers. There are more underneath the rear seats within storage compartments, providing a place to stash FITS accessories when not in use — we’ll return to those later.

Next there’s the cord wrap, which kind of looks like a giant 3D-printed Ford belt buckle that serves an unlikely second purpose.

We’ve got a grocery hook, good for hanging bags you really don’t want to fall over and spill their contents throughout the cabin.

And there’s a trash/storage bin. Now, you’ll notice this little guy is inside the aforementioned under-seat storage area. It can also be hooked to the slot behind the center console, but it doesn’t have to be. You can put it wherever you want, and put whatever you want in it — even a small tree’s worth of discarded copy paper. That’s the kind of freedom you’d expect from a truck named Maverick.

And finally we have a divider, designed to be used in those storage cubbies. It’s the white thingy on the left side, next to the sneakers.

The five accessories shown here are all included within that optional accessories package. Ford hasn’t said what that bundle will cost. I hope it isn’t much, but plastic pieces made to go in cars have a habit of costing stupid amounts of money despite costing pennies to make. I recently looked into replacing the chrome trim around my Fiesta’s front cupholders because it started flaking apart, and I couldn’t believe the price.

Ford may come out with other FITS accessories in the future, as it mentions ideas like a tablet holder for backseat entertainment and a sunglasses case in an accompanying press release. If you’d like to try your hand at printing those (or anything else) yourself, there’s a QR code sticker in the bed that will link you to the files you need to get started, along with lots of accompanying information about how to get the most out of the Maverick’s Flexbed. Making that stuff accessible through a QR code — also mighty clever!