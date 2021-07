IT ROCKS...IT ROLLS...IT’S THE STREETCARVER FROM BMW Photo : BMW

Only a brand like Aston Martin could pull off building an entire 66-floor skyscraper full of luxury apartments and penthouses. That’s exactly what’s happening in Miami. When it’s completed in 2022 it will be one of the few times an automaker transitioned to building real estate.



We asked readers what were some examples of the coolest things automakers make that aren’t cars. These were their answers.