Here Are Some Manly Things I Did After Watching Ford V. Ferrari

Ford v. Ferrari, if you hadn’t noticed, is a tale of some of the most honorable things this world has to offer: capitalism, balls of steel, and men doing manly things. Vroom! Grunt! Rrrrrrrr! Perhaps the movie’s manly sentiments—sentiments we men are taught not to have in these sissy days, as they might be toxic!—scared you.

But me? Like the author of this New York Post story about how Ford v. Ferrari isn’t just a car movie, but also a “celebration of three of the most important energy sources in the world: capitalism, gasoline and testosterone,” those manly sentiments inspired me.

They reminded me how, in this reality of ours, I’d almost lost sight of “how masculinity can make the world a better place.” I never should have let that vision slip.

The story features great insights like:

Reversing the usual (and clichéd) David-and-Goliath movie formula, “Ford v Ferrari” gets us to root for the big guy — in fact, the biggest guy, the United States. Maybe you have to go overseas to find intellectuals who actually think well of America, but the British screenwriters, the brothers Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, who wrote the movie with the American Jason Keller, clearly admire American ingenuity, which is closely tied in to a masculine drive to be the biggest dog in the yard. Britain used to be that way too, up until 1945, when its crushed spirit manifested in an election sweep for the socialist Labour party.

Heck yes. In fact, Ford v. Ferrari inspired me to do a number of great and manly things, including but not limited to:

