Just a week ago we were all wondering how Acura was going to pull off its teased NSX Type S. Now Acura debuted the hotter version of its supercar at Monterey Car Week and we have the full details, with less, weight, more power, a lot more carbon fiber, and a decent chunk of change added to the price tag.

More power was to be expected, but it’s probably not as much as you were thinking. The twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 and dual axle electric motors still power the Type S. The V6’s power alone has increased from 500 to 520 horsepower bringing total combined output to 600 HP and 492 lb-ft of torque. That’s an increase of 16 lb-ft.



This is not just a tune; the NSX gets new turbos “shared with the NSX GT3 Evo race car,” according to Acura, with a six percent increase in boost.

It’s not all about power either. The Type S gets visual upgrades that may or may not aid in performance. You’d have to take it on the track to find out.



Instantly recognizable by its distinctive and more aggressive front and rear styling, NSX Type S also features unique 5-spoke wheels, stickier Pirelli P-Zero tires, retuned Adaptive Damper System, Type S decals, a standard carbon fiber roof and available Gotham Gray matte paint.

The nine-speed DCT transmission has been programmed to not only shift faster but downshift faster as well. A new rapid downshift mode will always select the lowest possible gear while a racing-inspired aero package helps with downforce. The roof along with the front lower spoiler, side sills, rear deck-lid spoiler, and a new diffuser all are made out of carbon fiber. The carbon-fiber roof is standard on the Type S.



Oddly, a Lightweight Package is optional, with carbon brakes, carbon engine cover, and carbon interior trim, cutting weight by about 58 pounds. This is still nearly a two-ton car, though Acura doesn’t yet list the Type S’s exact curb weight. It does maintain the regular car’s 191 MPH top speed, though, along with its ULEV125 CARB emissions rating and 100,000-mile tune-up interval, a very NSX collection of stats.

All these enhancements mean the NSX Type S starts $12,000 more than the regular NSX. Including a $1,995 destination charge, the NSX Type S starts at $171,495. The Type S is the only version of the NSX now. Even if you go to Acura’s site, it’s the only NSX listed as it’s the last version of the car. All 2022 NSXs will be Type SsAnd with production limited to just 350 total, with 300 of those coming to the States, you better act fast if you want one.

