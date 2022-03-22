One thing I’ve always loved about race weekends are the cars they attract. Outside of just the standard car corrals (namely Chevrolet and Porsche) correlating with featured manufacturers of race weekend, fans will also bring along their prized possessions for show, much like a male peacock when he fans his feathers for the ladies.

While parking lots at races have lent to some fantastic discoveries of automotive grandeur, I must say, the cars at the 12 Hours of Sebring did not disappoint. Much like the elaborate campsites around the track, the cars brought along for the adventure were just as showy. I’ve compiled some of my great finds from over race weekend for you.