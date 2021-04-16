Here Are 28 Interesting Things About The 2022 Mercedes EQS

Photo : Mercedes

Mercedes premiered its new all-electric version of the S-Class, called the EQS, on Thursday. It is a big deal for them, which is why the EQS’s press release is dozens and dozens of pages. Here are 28 interesting things I found after devouring it all.

Fact one: Mercedes says that the EQS is the “world’s most aerodynamic production car,” with a drag coefficient of 0.20. How does that help in terms of range?

Compared to an aerodynamically good electric car (cd value 0.23), this delivers a range advantage of four (WLTP cycle) to five percent (Mercedes long-distance measurement).

Fact two: There is a port on the left side of the car for windshield wiper fluid. This is that port:

Photo : Mercedes

Fact three: I can only assume a team of people were well-paid for this:

Light design: the headlights have a striking daytime running light signet with three light dots and are connected to each other via a light band. This is just as defining for the EQ family as the lights at the rear: the rear lights are also connected by a light band, with inner workings in the form of a curved 3D helix.

Photo : Mercedes

Fact four: Mercedes says that “over 100 million rods and cones are located in the retina of the human eye,” which is why the EQS must be visually appealing.

Fact five: You can play music from streaming services in the EQS, of course, but Mercedes isn’t sure why you would want to because it put a lot of thought into the interior sound design.

The EQS comes from the factory with two soundscapes: Silver Waves and Vivid Flux. They can be selected or switched off as sound experiences on the central display. The driver and passengers are greeted with a welcome sound when approaching the vehicle and when getting in. A corresponding aura sound also accompanies exiting and locking the EQS. The driving sound is produced by the speakers of the sound system in the interior. The new ENERGIZING NATURE programs of ENERGIZING COMFORT also offer an impressively realistic listening experience. The soothing sounds called Forest Glade, Sounds of the Sea and Summer Rain were created in cooperation with nature acoustician Gordon Hempton. As with the other ENERGIZING COMFORT programs, other senses are addressed with ambient lighting and images. Streaming services are another alternative to the new type of silence...

Fact six: There is a fragrance for the top-of-the-line EQS. It is called No. 6 MOOD Linen — “carried by the green note of a fig and linen.”.

Fact seven: The heated massage seats aren’t just any heated massage seats.

Finally, there are up to ten different massage programs in the EQS that can be felt with the whole body. The seat features inflatable air chambers that can be enhanced with heating for a “Hot Stone” massage. The vibration motors in the seats also enhance the effect of a relaxing massage.

Fact eight: The wheels have been optimized for better aerodynamics, and so has the rear spoiler and the underbody and a lot of other things to get that 0.20 drag coefficient. And the ICE A-Class and current S-Class actually aren’t far behind.

For more than three decades, the aerodynamicists at Mercedes-Benz have been achieving top results. Currently, the A-Class Sedan (V 177) and the S-Class (V 223) are the worldwide record holders with a cd value of 0.22. The special simulation tools and the Mercedes-Benz aero-acoustics wind tunnel commissioned in 2013 make a decisive contribution to this.

Fact nine: The EQS has optional chauffeur-like auto door opening.



If desired, the EQS can even open and close the driver’s door like a chauffeur. If the driver approaches the EQS from the side, the door handle first extends at a distance of approximately 20 feet. If the distance is only about 5 feet, the car unlocks and automatically opens the driver’s door. This special welcome function can be activated or deactivated via MBUX.

And if you’re afraid of the door opening at an inopportune time — say a car is approaching from behind — the EQS has many, many sensors for protection.

Fact ten: The variable distribution of power on the all-wheel drive EQS 4MATIC is somewhat sophisticated.

The required drive torque at the wheels is checked 10,000 times per minute and set if necessary: The reaction is thus much faster than would ever be possible with a mechanical all-wheel drive.

Fact eleven: There is an app that goes with the EQS, of course, called the Mercedes me connect app. Among other things, it has the following function:

These include a filter option that allows the charging points to be sorted according to criteria such as availability or charging capacity. The likelihood over the course of the day of a particular charging point being busy is also determined and displayed on the basis of a probability calculation.

Fact twelve: The navigation system features the following probably useful function, intended to alleviate range anxiety:

If there is a risk of not reaching the destination or the charging station with the set settings, Active Range Monitoring issues the prompt to activate ECO driving functions. In addition, the driving speed for reaching the next charging station or the destination is calculated and displayed in the speedometer. Under the menu item “Range”, the EQS driver can switch off various energy consumers to increase the range and activate the ECO driving functions to support a more efficient driving style.

Fact thirteen: Not sure where they got this idea:

There will also be small entertaining games such as a number puzzle or a Mercedes-Benz quiz. You can even play games with each other on the front passenger display and the tablet in the rear in multi-player mode.

Fact fourteen: There is a “beginner driver” mode, for all the teens who are going to learn to drive in a six-figure EV.

In beginner driver mode, the driving characteristics are deliberately gentler. Nevertheless, sufficient power reserves are available for overtaking. Driving mode C is automatically activated, while driving mode Sport is disabled. The top speed is limited to approx. 75 mph, ESP-OFF cannot be activated.

Fact fifteen: Here is how the base EQS without the fancy Hyperscreen will be set up. You get an armrest.

The base model without MBUX Hyperscreen has a slightly different center console. There is a soft armrest in the rear section. It is first visually interrupted before being transitioned into the floating central display.

Fact sixteen: The MBUX infotainment system is willing to get kind of creepy.

If someone always calls one particular friend on the way home on Tuesday evenings, in future they will always receive a suggestion regarding this particular call on this day of the week and at this time. A business card appears with their contact information and – if this is stored – their photo.

Fact seventeen: The Hyperscreen is molded at a temperature of 1,202 degrees.

This hot forming of glass at process temperatures of approx. 1202°F places the highest demands on mold making and process control and is used in the production of optical glass for camera lenses and smartphone cover glasses. With the MBUX Hyperscreen, this process enables a distortion-free view of the displays across the entire width of the vehicle, regardless of the radius of the cover glass.

Fact eighteen: And, yes, Mercedes is worried about all that glass hitting your body during a crash, too.

The MBUX Hyperscreen is bolted directly to the cockpit cross-member for stability: The connection to a stabilizing magnesium support as the structural component of the MBUX Hyperscreen is made via aluminum brackets. Their honeycomb structure allows them to deform in a controlled manner in a crash. For side impact protection, the cover glass also does not extend all the way to the doors. In the event of a severe side impact, there are also predetermined breaking points behind the side air vents.

Fact nineteen: The cabin air filtration system is extremely impressive. I do not at all feel jealous.

Thanks to its purpose design, the EQS accommodates a large filter system under the front hood. The HEPA Filter’s dimensions are 23”/16”/1.6” and its volume is almost three gallons. Filtration takes place in three stages. A coarse pre-filter retains leaves, snow and sand and traps larger particles. At the same time, it protects the HEPA filter from a high concentration of coarse particles. The separation in this HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter uses a mechanical process by means of a synthetic membrane: The microfiber layer traps fine dust of the class PM 2.5 to PM 0.3 - these particles are therefore smaller than 2.5 μm. Over 99.65 percent of particles of all sizes are removed according to the filter’s efficiency certified pursuant to DIN EN 1822. The reduction of pollutants achieved at the filter is comparable to that in clean rooms and operating rooms. In the third and final step, further fine particles as well as sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and unpleasant odors are filtered out. The filtration of sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides is carried out by special activated charcoals in the HEPA filter and the interior air filter. Due to their pore structure, they have a very large inner surface area. Around 600 grams of activated charcoal are used in the HEPA filter of the EQS. The adsorption area is equivalent to about 150 football fields. Activated charcoal is produced from coconut shells, which are a by-product of the cosmetics industry.

Fact twenty: Is there a power nap mode for the driver? You bet your ass there is.

During a break in a road trip, i.e. at a service area or charging station, the Power Nap program can be selected. The program has three phases - falling asleep, sleeping, and waking up - which can increase the driver’s performance and give them new energy. A new feature of the short sleep program during a break is the expanded conditioning of the interior: the EQS ensures a sleep-promoting atmosphere by moving the driver’s seat into a rest position, closing the side windows and panorama roof sunshade, activating air ionization, and adjusting the ambient lighting accordingly. Soothing sounds and the depiction of a starry sky on the central display support falling asleep - if Power Nap has been started for the front passenger seat, this also appears on the front passenger display. Waking up is accompanied by a pleasantly activating soundscape, appropriate fragrance as well as a briefly active subtle massage and seat ventilation. Finally, the seat is raised again and the sunshade in the roof liner is opened. This ends the program and returns the driver to the task of driving.

Fact twenty-one: The Burmester(R) sound system has 15 speakers.

The Burmester® surround sound system in the EQS comprises 15 speakers with a total output of 710 watts and produces an unusually expressive, natural sound - the Burmester “feel-good sound”.

Fact twenty-two: The EQS has a literal red alert.

As an additional contribution to accident prevention, Active Ambient Lighting integrates driver assistance systems and supports them with an animation. Active Brake Assist, for example, warns drivers of the risk of a collision by illuminating the instrument panel in red. With Active Blind Spot Assist, a red light in the door also signals a hazardous situation.

Fact twenty-three: The ride height changes for ride comfort, depending on mode and speed.

This level control is part of AIRMATIC. It keeps the ground clearance constant irrespective of the vehicle load, but also makes changes. By way of example, in COMFORT mode, the vehicle body is lowered by 0.4 inches at high speeds above 75 mph and another 0.4 inches at over 100 mph to reduce aerodynamic drag and increase handling stability. If the vehicle drops below 50 mph, the body level returns to the initial position. Up to 25 mph the body can be raised by 1 inch at the touch of a button, above 31 mph it is automatically lowered back to normal level.

Fact twenty-four: The rear wheels can turn in by ten degrees, making the turning circle as small as 37.5 feet.

The operating principle of rear-axle steering in detail: An electric motor drives a spindle at the rear axle via a drive belt. This makes axial adjustments to the spindle. Depending on the speed and the steering angle, the rear wheels turn in the same or the opposite direction as the front wheels (same direction or counter- direction). In simplified terms, this produces more agility and a smaller turning circle by counter-steering and more stability with same-direction steering. The environmental data of the vehicle sensors (radar, camera, ultrasonic) are used to adapt the maximum angle to the relevant situation. The system switches from counter- direction to same-direction steering at speeds over 37 mph.

Fact twenty-five: Up to 12 moves.

Active Parking Assist also uses the rear-axle steering and thus enters the parking space with ease. The calculation of the lanes (trajectories) is adjusted to this. And when things get really tight, it can make up to 12 moves. Acceleration, steering, braking, gear changes and turn indicators are controlled automatically.

Fact twenty-six: The powertrain can irreversibly shut itself down as a protective measure.

Only in the case of very severe accidents, where the vehicle is usually incapable of being driven anyway, is the high-voltage system shut down irreversibly and unable to be activated without repair. When shutting down, there is a provision to ensure that within a few seconds there is no residual voltage in the high-voltage system outside the battery that could cause injury.

Fact twenty-seven: The EQS makes a sound at low speeds to warn pedestrians of its presence.

The electric-car-specific innovations also include an Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (standard). This makes it easier for pedestrians to notice the EQS at low speeds. One sound generator sits weatherproof in the front right wheel arch and in the rear underbody respectively. An EQ-specific sound is generated up to a vehicle speed of approx. 19 mph. It becomes louder and higher with increasing speed. This change allows conclusions to be drawn about the driving status (braking/acceleration). Above 12 mph, the sound is gradually faded out, since above this threshold the vehicle can be perceived via the then dominant rolling and wind noises. If the speed drops back to 18 mph, the sound is faded in again.

Fact twenty-eight: The seat belt buckles light up.

In conjunction with the MANUFAKTUR Nappa leather Package, the EQS has illuminated seat belt buckles at the front and rear. They support buckling up, and make it easy to find the latch at night, because the lights of the belt buckle pulsate at that time. When stationary and at low speed, the lights are solid.

There are more than 28 interesting facts about the 2022 Mercedes EQS, but these are the ones that caught my eye. The one thing you can never say about Mercedes is that it doesn’t pay attention to the details.