Car Design

Help Us Identify This Really Weird Yellow Sedan

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Car ID
Car IDWhat The Hell Is This?Car Identification
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Help Us Identify This Really Weird Yellow Sedan
Photo: Guillain Egels

For most of our readers, when an unfamiliar car enters our field of vision, our brains lock onto it and flood our systems with whatthefuckisthatatonin, the neurotransmitter responsible for making us wonder, long and hard, about what unidentifiable cars are. In this case, the car is a peculiar but sleek yellow four-door spotted in Paris.

A reader named Guillain sent in these pictures, and it’s a truly baffling one. At first glance, it seems a bit like a Dodge Avenger, strangely? The profile and that prominent rear haunch seem sort of like it, but not exactly.

Illustration for article titled Help Us Identify This Really Weird Yellow Sedan
Photo: Guillain Egels
What is very distinctive is that strangely tiny rear side window, and those thick door frames, especially on that fat rear chunk, all of which make this feel like a kind of low-volume, small manufacturer’s car. The panel gaps and shut lines look pretty, um, roomy, too, so that fits this theory as well.

Also fitting the low-volume argument are those side mirrors, that look like an afterthought, ovoid round units that don’t really fit the overall design vocabulary of the car, and seem like maybe they were pulled from a bin.

Those taillights look pretty refined—are they from something else? They seem kind of familiar. The badge is pretty illegible, but those yellow-spoke wheels seem distinctive.

So what the hell is this thing? I’ve checked the big French carmakers, and it doesn’t seem to be one of them, doesn’t seem to be a Ligier, it’s not some weirdo quadracycle thing—so far, we’re baffled.

I bet at least one of you weirdo car savants won’t be baffled, though, and I want to know what the hell this is so I can sleep again. Have at it!

(thanks, Guillain!)

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

