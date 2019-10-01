Wilmington, North Carolina police are on the lookout for the driver involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend which killed one 30-year-old Justin Allen Corbett. The report says Corbett was struck while crossing Market Street near the Walmart around 7:45 p.m. Sunday evening.



The driver then took off down Market heading westbound. All that was left behind following the vehicular attack was this damaged piece of grille and headlight cover.

Advertisement

According to reports from the scene, the vehicle was a late 1980s Buick sedan. It was initially reported to be red or burgundy, but new undisclosed information leads police to believe that may not be the case. Based on the fact that the headlight cover says “RH” in the corner, I’m guessing we’re looking at a passenger’s side impact here. And based on the slats, I’m guessing the grille should actually be oriented this way. Both are certainly too round to be a late 1980s Buick anything. Mid-1990s, perhaps?

Read more on the case at local TV station WECT 6. The grille looks like it has a horizontal bar bi-secting the vertical slats. The headlight cover certainly doesn’t match any Buick I can find.



Can any of the gearhead savants reading this confirm exactly to which car these pieces might belong? Have at it, please.

Advertisement

Anyone with information should contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”