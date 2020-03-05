Drive Free or Die.
Subscribe
Wrenching

Help Identify This Strange Mystery Intake Manifold

Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Mystery car
Mystery carIntake Manifoldwhat is this
3.6K
16
Save
Illustration for article titled Help Identify This Strange Mystery Intake Manifold

I was alerted to this strange intake manifold by our friend the auto designer John Frye, who spotted it on the Innovative, Banned, and Unique Racing Vehicles Facebook group. I see why it caught his eye: it’s a richly strange and puzzling manifold design, and I can’t think of what engine it might have been designed for. I suspect one of you loons may have an idea, so it seems like a good idea to put it out there.

Here’s the post from the group:

Illustration for article titled Help Identify This Strange Mystery Intake Manifold
Advertisement

It seems to be a triple-carb manifold to feed a six-cylinder engine—a V6? I suppose it could be a straight-six, too? It looks like it’s basically three stacks of flattened intake runners, in funny U or wavy shapes, each fed by a carb.

There’s also this number stamped on the manifold:

Illustration for article titled Help Identify This Strange Mystery Intake Manifold

H-403-A? I think? Does that ring a bell for anyone? 403 could refer to an Oldsmobile 403 engine, but that was a V8, so I don’t think that’s it.

It’s a really odd design, so I’m quite curious, but also quite stumped.

So, one of you greasy-handed car dorks out there must have some idea, right?

Let’s see if our big, wet, pulsating collective brains can help out! Gimme your ideas and theories below!

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Ram CEO Quits After Uncovering Decades-Long Sales Scandal

The Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Is Fine But Also Proof Everything's Madness

My Old Subaru Is Fine, But I Sort Of Despise It! What Car Should I Buy?

A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare