Hear The Wail Of The Lamborghini Huracan STO — And The Story Behind It

Supercar speeds are, realistically, not all that useful. You can’t begin to approach the limits of any modern supercar on public roads without risking the life and limb of everyone around you, and taking one to the track is just asking for trouble — you, reader, are probably not skilled enough behind the wheel to hustle these machines around at 10/10ths without hurting something.

The reason to own a supercar, then, can’t just be speed. There needs to be more to the formula, something that you can actually feel behind the wheel — not just a big number in your head for you to be vaguely aware of. No, supercars need to be an all-encompassing experience. But how do you build that?

Lamborghini Huracan STO | The V10 Love Story

Conveniently, the folks over at Savagegeese have already wondered that question. Even better, they’ve done the research to find out. Jack and Mark didn’t just borrow a Huracan STO to whip around a track — they reached out to the man behind the scenes, Lamborghini CTO Dr. Rouven Mohr, who built this car into the monster that it is.

Advertisement

Mohr is a true car fan, and he brings that attitude to his role in Lamborghini’s R&D department. He wanted a Huracan that was built for the track first, but that wasn’t purely concerned with Serious Objective Lap Times — it had to be raucous, grin-inducing, fun. That desire, combined with feedback from the Huracan EVO, laid the groundwork for this bright-orange STO.



The video is, as always with Savagegeese, more than worth the viewing time. Kick back, relax, and take in the sound of that screaming V10 — along with the story, the technical details, and the spirit that brough it to life. Who knows, you might even learn something.