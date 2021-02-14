Have You Ever Impressed A Date With Your Car?

Photo : Douglas Grundy/Three Lions ( Getty Images )

It’s Valentine’s Day, and I suppose romance is in the air (not that I would know, considering my husband is like 2,000 miles away at the moment). Cars and the art of seduction go hand-in-hand, and I want to know all the times you’ve impressed a date with your car—or, y’know, any times it failed miserably.

Personally, I’ve never been impressed by a car that has taken me on a date, and I’m not entirely sure why. I think because I can recognize when folks are trying very hard, and it’s kind of more amusing than it is seductive. I write about cars and I know about cars, so you’re not going to impress me with your ability to drive stick shift or your heated steering wheel or the spacious back seat or the name on the bumper. I see your car pull up, and I know what I’m getting.

The only time I’ve ever been impressed is by my husband’s old Ford Fairmont, and that’s because I like older cars and dig the hands-on nature of the work. I was like, “Please let me hang out with you more so I can help you swap this engine.”

Advertisement

On the other hand, I really doubt I’ve ever impressed anyone rolling up in my 2013 Mazda 2, although I’ve only ever taken one person on a ‘date’ with it, and that was more of a booty call and a trip to Buffalo Wild Wings where I absolutely beefed it trying to navigate Houstonian outcrop strip malls. It is what it is.

But I want to know if you folks have had any better—or worse—luck. Did you woo a date with a car? Or were they so unimpressed that it dampened the mood?