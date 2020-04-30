Harrison Ford Still Pretty Fucking Far From Best Pilot In The Galaxy

Photo : Getty Images

Casting Harrison Ford as a pilot in Star Wars was likely one of the most dangerous products out of Hollywood inflicted on society, as the actor and amateur pilot has yet again narrowly avoided disaster trying to fly his plane.



To recap, Harrison Ford has already almost landed on top of an airliner, narrowly avoiding killing potentially 116 people on that plane, not to mention himself. That was a couple of years after the time he crash-landed onto a golf course and seriously injured himself.

So in the latest edition of “Harrison Ford Is Pretty Fucking Far From The Best Pilot In The Galaxy,” the actor and still-amateur pilot crossed an active runway at Hawthorne Airport near Los Angeles last Friday, April 24, and it just happened to be while another plane was landing, the Associated Press reports.

CNN has more details:

“Mr. Ford crossed the airport’s only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC. He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error,” a representative for the actor told CNN in a statement on Wednesday. “The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft. No one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision.” A spokesperson for the FAA told CNN the two aircraft were approximately 3600 feet apart at the time. “The FAA is investigating an incident in which the pilot of an Aviat Husky taxied across the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport Friday afternoon while another aircraft was performing a touch-and-go landing,” the FAA spokesperson said in an email statement.﻿



It’s not clear whether the incident was unintentional or just mistaken. The weather that day seemed to be nice and clear, according to the archive from the KHHR weather station in Hawthorne, California. Just saying.