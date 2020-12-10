Harley-Davidson's Pan America Officially Lands On Feb 22

Photo : Harley-Davidson

Trust me when I say that I was pretty bummed to hear Harley’s new management had decided to axe the streetfighter-style Bronx from the brand’s future plans. That burn was only salved by the fact that the wicked dual sport Pan America is still planned for launch next year. The Motor Company is planning a launch for new products on January 19th, but the Pan America will get its own special event, featuring actor Jason Momoa, on February 22nd. Honestly, that’s sooner than I expected.

Harley has traditionally introduced its new products in the middle of the summer, but top brass smartly decided that launching new bikes before the riding season kicked off was probably a smart move. That tells me we can expect to see the Pan America in orange and black showrooms all across the country before the snow melts in the lower 48.

Next month’s event should be a full-line review to show off the company’s full portfolio. What H-D is changi ng on those existing models we won’t know for a little over a month, but expect new color ways , maybe some more power or different engines for some models , and other minor tweaks.

Photo : Harley-Davidson

Jason Momoa, pictured above, has already had an opportunity to ride the Pan Am, so if you’re close friends with him, you could call him up and ask how it rides. Judging by these press pictures, he really put the machine through its paces. If you aren’t intimately acquainted with the actor who played Aquaman, you’ll just have to wait until H-D gives this goober a chance to ride it to find out what it’s like.