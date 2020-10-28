Vote 2020 graphic
Motorcycles

Harley-Davidson's Pan America Adventure-Touring Concept Is On A European Tour

smart
Mercedes Streeter
Harley-Davidson
Harley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson Pan Americaadventure touringharley-davidson bronx


Illustration for article titled Harley-Davidsons Pan America Adventure-Touring Concept Is On A European Tour
Photo: Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson has been struggling to find new, younger buyers. As a part of its initiative to reel in new riders, the Milwaukee company is venturing into categories it isn’t known for. The Pan America adventure-touring motorcycle is one of the bikes slated to be released as part of this initiative. The good news is that the Pan America has been spotted touring dealerships in Europe, with some supposedly taking orders already. 

Admittedly, I absolutely adore the looks of the Pan America. To me, it looks like the kind of motorcycle a Space Marine would ride. For some, that may actually translate to “it’s ugly.” At least in terms of looks, it’s definitely the kind of motorcycle I’d be willing to buy new.

Photo: Harley-Davidson
COVID-19 hit the company hard, so its new motorcycles — originally slated for release this year — had to take a pillion seat. The Bronx streetfighter appears to have been delayed indefinitely, while the Pan America is now on track for a 2021 release. So while you may not be able to swing a leg over a Bronx soon, if ever, it does appear the Pan America is blazing a path to showrooms. I hope we’ll get to ride it soon.

To my eye, it appears from the sightings in Europe that not much has changed since we last saw images of the Pan America. Of course, the model being shuffled around dealerships is marked as a prototype, so changes can still happen between now and the time it reaches showrooms in production form.

Still missing at this time is a very important number: price. However, we will update you with all the details when we have them. Let’s hope Harley-Davidson doesn’t price it into the stratosphere.

Mercedes Streeter

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Lover of all things on wheels! Smart Fortwo (05, 08, 12, 16), International 3800, Volkswagen W8, Jetta TDI, Audi TT, Buell Lightning, Suzuki Burgman, Yamaha U7E, Honda CBR600

