Happy Friday, pals! Time to get in your DKW and drive under the glorious rainbows of life! Also, I’d like to point out that DKW was the only carmaker I can think of to name their cars after mathematical impossibilities, like 3=6. I mean, I get they were saying their three-cylinder two-stroke was like a four-stroke six, but it still feels a bit 2+2=5-ish, like from 1984. Just a bit.
Jason Torchinsky
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV