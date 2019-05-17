Illustration for article titled

Happy Friday, pals! Time to get in your DKW and drive under the glorious rainbows of life! Also, I’d like to point out that DKW was the only carmaker I can think of to name their cars after mathematical impossibilities, like 3=6. I mean, I get they were saying their three-cylinder two-stroke was like a four-stroke six, but it still feels a bit 2+2=5-ish, like from 1984. Just a bit.