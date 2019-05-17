Happy Friday, pals! Time to get in your DKW and drive under the glorious rainbows of life! Also, I’d like to point out that DKW was the only carmaker I can think of to name their cars after mathematical impossibilities, like 3=6. I mean, I get they were saying their three-cylinder two-stroke was like a four-stroke six, but it still feels a bit 2+2=5-ish, like from 1984. Just a bit.