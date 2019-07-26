Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Screenshot: That Racing Channel (YouTube)

The 2020 Toyota Supra just started hitting U.S. dealerships earlier this month, and despite the heavy markups, at least one car has been purchased. And, summarily, ripped down a 1/4 mile drag strip already. The results are good, but they could be a lot better.

YouTubers from That Racing Channel picked up a 2020 Toyota Supra from Gainesville, Georgia, and drove it over 500 miles to deliver it to its owner, who runs Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida. Naturally, since the journey ended at a drag strip, That Racing Channel and the car’s owner took a couple of passes in the mighty machine:

The exhaust note as the 335 horsepower 3.0-liter inline-six cranks those rear wheels into submission against the car’s inertia sounds incredible, especially as that eight-speed automatic bangs through its gears.

Loaded with gear and tons of wheelspin, the car managed a 14.0-second initial pass, but then Victor, the car’s owner, took the wheel and after a few iterations, scored a 12.5-second quarter mile at 109 mph.

Despite that decent result, Victor thinks the car has a lot more in it. “This thing with some drag radials will probably do 11s,” he says in the video. “It desperately needs some traction. So if you put the traction control off or if you try to use the launch control, it just has no shot.”

That much is obvious in the video above, as at 7:52, things get a bit dicey as the Supra slides out of its lane. Luckily, it doesn’t come close to hitting a wall. Hopefully it never will, as Victor says he’s going to throw on some drag radials, which should provide some much-needed grip. I’m looking forward to seeing how much better the Supra does with those new meats.

