Guy Forces U-Haul Moving Truck Into Parking Garage And Handles It As Poorly As Possible

You probably won’t be surprised to hear that trying to shove a tall U-Haul moving truck into a low-ceiling parking garage is going to result in damage. But you likely will be surprised to see how big of a disaster can result if the truck’s driver does everything wrong. Seriously, just watch as this U-Hauler absolutely wrecks a garage’s sprinkler system and continues to just make things worse and worse.



I’m generally not a fan of writing about videos without providing at least some context, but you all demand blogs, and I’m here to serve. So allow me to present you with this video of a U-Haul truck located somewhere driven by someone on some date (presumably recently, as the video has been making the rounds, of late). Again, I know nothing about what’s going on, other than that it is absolutely idiotic:

This doesn’t appear to be some kind of innocent accident. You can see at the beginning of the video the driver blasting through the parking garage’s clearance bar. Anybody who has used a parking garage knows that if your vehicle is taller than that bar and you decide to enter the garage anyway, you’ve got a big helping of destruction headed your way.

And my god was that the case here. The driver, for reasons unknown, keeps ramming the truck into the garage’s concrete structure, and into the water pipes up top, eventually causing a huge leak that showers water onto the incompetently-piloted machine below.

I can’t tell exactly which couch-hauler this is, but it appears to be U-Haul’s 15-foot moving truck. That’s this one here:

In case you were curious, here are the machine’s approximate measurements:



Since the vehicle in the sketch above is clearly Econoline-based and not Super Duty F-series based, here the 17-footer:

In either case, the vehicle is roughly 10 feet tall.

U-Haul says on its website that the truck’s clearance can be found on the “placard located outside of the cab doors on the ‘box’ corner of your U-Haul truck.” So, if you’re renting a U-Haul, check that silver rounded front corner of the box on the driver’s side. There will be an arrow, and the vehicle’s height will be written out and flipped (so it can be read in the rearview mirror). With this in mind, you can look at a parking garage clearance bar and know if you’ll fit well before beginning to pull in. Because backing up, especially if there’s a long line behind you, can be embarrassing.

U-Haul mentions in the instruction manual that users need to remain cognizant of their rental truck’s clearance. From U-Haul:

OVERHEAD CLEARANCE U-HAUL TRUCKS ARE TALLER THAN PASSENGER CARS. If you don’t know the overhead clearance, get out of the truck and make certain that you are clear of any obstruction. DO NOT GUESS. Watch out for drive-through restaurants and motel overhangs, service-station canopies, bridges, balconies, roof eaves, porch awnings, electrical wires and tree limbs. Many overhead obstructions are not posted for clearance.﻿



I’m not even sure why I included that in this article — something tells me that all of you understand the concept of “If object A is taller than bridge/ceiling/crossbeam B, then A cannot pass under B without changing its shape or spacial orientation.” These are things we learn as small children trying to walk under things like tables. Something tells me the U-Haul driver in this video understood this basic concept, but that something else was going on causing him to act irrationally. What that something is, I do not know. I’ve reached out to U-Haul (who, by the way, recently lent me a trailer) to learn more. If I hear back, I’ll update this story.