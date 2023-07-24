Grenadier Flippers Make Ineos Sad

The Ineos Grenadier is never going to outsell the Toyota RAV4, but it wasn’t meant to sell in huge numbers. Instead, it’s a niche off-roader that was developed to continue in the spirit of the original Land Rover Defender. Making it to production wasn’t cheap, but if you’re in the market for a Defender, and the one Land Rover currently sells is too complicated and artificial, the Ineos Grenadier is probably for you. You just might have to wait a while to get one. Unless you’re willing to pay extra to skip the line.

Autocar reports that several Ineos Grenadiers have been flipped for a profit recently, which tends to happen when a car is hard to get a hold of. That said, used Grenadiers don’t appear to be commanding a major premium like we’ve seen with some other limited-production cars recently. They’re certainly not losing value, but the ones Autocar saw listed were still in the £70,000 range.

One independent dealer, for example, has a 2023 Grenadier Fieldmaster diesel with 200 miles on the clock for £77,995, which is about £5,000 ($6,400) more than a comparably equipped one would sell for new. Although, because Ineos recently raised the starting price, it could be about £10,000 ($12,800) more than the original owner paid. That dealer told Autocar:

The local Ineos dealer is quoting 14 months for delivery of a new one, so I don’t think we’re asking a lot to jump the queue. We’ve sold two Grenadiers. The first took just 48 hours to sell and the second one week. It’s not an ‘overs’ market in the sense you can ask a big premium. People who buy a Grenadier are serious and most have a job for it. It’s not a fashion statement and so they don’t throw their money around.

Even so, it doesn’t sound like Ineos is very happy about people buying its SUVs to flip for a profit, and a spokesperson told Autocar they’re trying to put a stop to it, saying:

We have clauses within our agent and customer contracts that are clear around ordering and onward sale, whether that be done by a company or an individual. Our agent partners have canceled a number of orders where it was evident that the buyer’s intention was to resell their Grenadier. Where vehicles have been delivered and subsequently offered for sale, there is less that we can do about that specific vehicle, but we have already placed future restrictions on a number of buyers where the vehicle they took delivery of was resold.